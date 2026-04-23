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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi govt plans Rs 500 cr 'One State One Global Destination' tourism hub in Kanjhawla

Delhi govt plans Rs 500 cr 'One State One Global Destination' tourism hub in Kanjhawla

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI): The Delhi government has launched plans for a Rs 500 crore tourism and cultural hub under the Centre's 'One State: One Global Destination' scheme, with approximately 200 acres of land in Kanjhawla identified for this proposed project, which aims to promote tourism, creative arts, literature, and local cultur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI): The Delhi government has launched plans for a Rs 500 crore tourism and cultural hub under the Centre's 'One State: One Global Destination' scheme, with approximately 200 acres of land in Kanjhawla identified for this proposed project, which aims to promote tourism, creative arts, literature, and local culture.

According to a tender issued by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the project will be developed in Delhi as a tourist destination that meets global standards.

The tentative location for the greenfield project is part of a 915-acre land parcel currently available with DSIIDC on the Kanjhawla-Narela Road, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. Nearly 200 acres have been identified for the proposed tourism hub.

The tender added that some portions of the project may also be developed in a separate brownfield area at another location, depending on the competent authority's decision.

The DTTDC has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of an architect consultant for comprehensive architectural design, engineering planning and execution support for the project, the tender said.

It further noted that the selected consultant will be responsible for preparing the conceptual plan, sketch design, detailed project report (DPR), cost estimates and preliminary drawings for the project.

The consultant will also conduct site surveys, land and contour studies and prepare zoning-compliant architectural plans in accordance with local building by-laws and regulations, the tender stated.

According to the tender, the DPR will include details on tourism potential, project suitability, infrastructure needs, site analysis and execution plans for civil, electrical, HVAC, landscaping, land development and other mandatory components.

It added that the consultant will assist DTTDC in securing approvals and clearances from authorities such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Fire Department and Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), besides obtaining necessary NOCs and statutory permissions.

According to the tender, the consultant will also prepare 3D presentations, walkthroughs, elevation designs and visual plans for stakeholder presentations before the Central government, Delhi government and DTTDC board.

The project timeline is set at 36 months or until actual completion, whichever is later. The technical bid opening is scheduled for May 2, with final presentations from shortlisted consultants beginning on May 5, as noted in the tender.

The Ministry of Tourism's OS-OGD vision aims to develop at least one globally benchmarked tourist destination in every state and Union Territory as part of the broader Viksit Bharat roadmap, the tender added. PTI SHB MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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