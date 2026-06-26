Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi govt orders action on Fortis after probe flags lapses; hospital assures cooperation

Delhi govt orders action on Fortis after probe flags lapses; hospital assures cooperation

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI): The Delhi government will initiate action against Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after a district administration inquiry found multiple alleged 'irregularities', including alleged lapses in patient care, an official statement said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI): The Delhi government will initiate action against Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after a district administration inquiry found multiple alleged 'irregularities', including alleged lapses in patient care, an official statement said on Thursday.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital assured its complete cooperation in the matter.

"Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority," the hospital said.

According to the Delhi government statement, the inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following a complaint received during a 'Jan Sunwai' alleging that the hospital demanded payment before beginning treatment of a youth who had suffered stab injuries and that the delay in providing timely medical care led to his death.

The statement said an inspection team led by Central District Magistrate, along with officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service and other departments, inspected the hospital on Thursday.

It added that the team examined CCTV footage and records maintained by the emergency department. The footage showed that the injured youth had walked into the emergency department on his own, suggesting that timely treatment could have saved his life, it said.

The statement further said that the inspection also found alleged violations of building by-laws, unauthorised construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement and serious lapses in adherence to standard operating procedures governing medical protocols.

In view of the alleged irregularities and lapses in patient care, the government has decided to initiate action against the hospital and is preparing a detailed inquiry report, it added. PTI SGV VIT MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
June 25, 1975 darkest day in India's democratic history: Chugh on Emergency
June 25, 1975 darkest day in India's democratic history: Chugh on Emergency
India
Beerwah resonates with spiritual fervour as Kashmiri Pandits throng Abhinavgupta cave
Beerwah resonates with spiritual fervour as Kashmiri Pandits throng Abhinavgupta cave
India
Delhi govt orders action on Fortis after probe flags lapses; hospital assures cooperation
Delhi govt orders action on Fortis after probe flags lapses; hospital assures cooperation
India
UP govt plans Kashi-style corridor for Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar
UP govt plans Kashi-style corridor for Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget