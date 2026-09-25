Delhi govt has received over 5,500 applications for incentives under new EV policy

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI): The Delhi government has received 5,678 applications for incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 since its implementation in July this year, officials said on Thursday.

Of the total applications received, as many as 1,664 have been processed and Rs 4.8 crore have been released by the government under different incentive categories.

"Mostly, the applicants for incentives belonged to two-wheeler EV category, accounting for 1,648 beneficiaries of the total applications processed -- with Rs 4.6 crore disbursed for two-wheelers of the total amount.

"The remaining 4,014 applications are under process," a government official said.

The policy implemented from July 1, has received a total of 5,678 applications. Out of these, as many as 5,621 are for two-wheelers, government data showed.

Under the EV policy, two-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 in the policy's first year, up to Rs 20,000 in the second year, and up to Rs 10,000 in the third year.

To promote green mobility Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 online portal on July 3 this year, where people can apply for incentives.

The policy also offers a Rs 1-lakh scrapping incentive for eligible BS-IV or older cars and Rs 10,000 for eligible BS-IV or older two-wheelers when buying a new electric vehicle. In all, 41 new EV buyers have received incentives for scrapping. PTI SSM ARB

ARB

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