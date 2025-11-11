Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Govt Announces Rs 10 lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Delhi Blast, To Bear Medical Costs For Injured

Delhi Govt Announces Rs 10 lakh Ex Gratia For Victims Of Delhi Blast, To Bear Medical Costs For Injured

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the government will cover all medical expenses of the injured and reaffirmed that the administration stands in full solidarity with every affected family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 09:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi government has announced financial assistance for the victims of the recent Delhi blasts. Families of those who lost their lives will receive a compensation of ₹10 lakh, while individuals who have suffered permanent disabilities will be granted ₹5 lakh.

Those who are seriously injured will be provided ₹2 lakh in aid. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government will cover all medical expenses of the injured and reaffirmed that the administration stands in full solidarity with every affected family.

“In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident,” CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

“The Government of Delhi stands firmly with every affected family, and we have taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief. The families of those who lost their lives in this incident will be given ₹10 lakh, permanently disabled individuals will receive ₹5 lakh, and those seriously injured will be provided ₹2 lakh. Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

Ensuring peace and security remains top priority

Ensuring peace and security in Delhi remains the government’s top priority, the Chief Minister said in her post, adding that the administration is maintaining strict vigilance and extending full support to all those affected and their families.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, when a car - believed to be a Hyundai i20 - exploded near a traffic signal close to one of the Red Fort gates and the Lal Quila Metro Station, igniting several nearby vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Officials confirmed that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined as part of the probe.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta DELHI Delhi Blasts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget