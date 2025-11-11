Delhi government has announced financial assistance for the victims of the recent Delhi blasts. Families of those who lost their lives will receive a compensation of ₹10 lakh, while individuals who have suffered permanent disabilities will be granted ₹5 lakh.

Those who are seriously injured will be provided ₹2 lakh in aid. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government will cover all medical expenses of the injured and reaffirmed that the administration stands in full solidarity with every affected family.

“In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident,” CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

“The Government of Delhi stands firmly with every affected family, and we have taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief. The families of those who lost their lives in this incident will be given ₹10 lakh, permanently disabled individuals will receive ₹5 lakh, and those seriously injured will be provided ₹2 lakh. Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

Ensuring peace and security remains top priority

Ensuring peace and security in Delhi remains the government’s top priority, the Chief Minister said in her post, adding that the administration is maintaining strict vigilance and extending full support to all those affected and their families.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, when a car - believed to be a Hyundai i20 - exploded near a traffic signal close to one of the Red Fort gates and the Lal Quila Metro Station, igniting several nearby vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Officials confirmed that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined as part of the probe.