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English NewsNewsIndiaEx-Bureaucrat Ashish Joshi Taken For Questioning During Morning Walk, Released After 9 Hours

Ex-Bureaucrat Ashish Joshi Taken For Questioning During Morning Walk, Released After 9 Hours

He tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar in his post and said informing a detainee’s family during interrogation or detention was a legal requirement.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)

Former Additional Secretary Ashish Joshi said Delhi Police personnel took him away for questioning from Nehru Park during his morning walk on Wednesday, before later dropping him back home. “Just got back home. Delhi Police Special Cell dropped me home. Details later,” Joshi posted on X on Wednesday evening.

Joshi claimed that his repeated requests to inform his family about his whereabouts were not acted upon. He tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar in his post and said that informing a detainee’s family during interrogation or detention was a legal requirement.

Joshi alleged that he was taken for questioning after his morning walk with the assurance that it would be completed quickly. However, he said the questioning continued for several hours.

According to Joshi, when he repeatedly asked police officials to inform his wife, they responded that they were “following instructions”. He said he was allowed to make a phone call only at 6:38 pm, leaving his family and friends worried throughout the day.

Joshi urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue clear directions to all units to ensure that officers comply with the legal requirement of informing the family when a person is taken for questioning. However, Joshi did not disclose the reason for which he was questioned.

Sandeep Dikshit Earlier Raised Concern

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had claimed that two Delhi Police personnel took Joshi away from Nehru Park while he was out for his morning walk.

Dikshit, who described Joshi as a close friend, said the former bureaucrat had called him in the morning, but he was unable to answer. When he later returned the call, Joshi’s phone was switched off, according to PTI.

In a video statement, Dikshit said an eyewitness who had been walking with Joshi informed the family that two police personnel had arrived and told him they needed to take him for questioning over a recent post on X.

According to Dikshit, the personnel told Joshi that he was being taken to the Special Cell police station in New Friends Colony and asked him to sit in his own car.

Dikshit further claimed that Joshi’s car was later found parked at the New Friends Colony police station. He said lawyers and other people sent to the station were unable to get confirmation about Joshi’s whereabouts.

He also claimed that attempts to trace Joshi at various Special Cell offices and Delhi Police headquarters did not yield any information.

“We don’t know which two constables took him or where he was taken to,” Dikshit said.

In a post on X, Dikshit had urged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to disclose Joshi’s whereabouts, saying his family was “extremely worried”. Delhi Police has not officially confirmed Joshi’s detention or arrest and has not issued a statement on Dikshit’s allegations.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sandeep Dixit Delhi POlice Ashish Joshi Delhi IAS Officer
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