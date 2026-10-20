Delhi is preparing for heightened security on Dussehra, with around 2,500 personnel from the Delhi Police and central armed forces set to be deployed at and around Utsav Ground in East Delhi’s IP Extension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the celebrations on Tuesday evening and participate in the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony, according to police officers familiar with the arrangements.

Authorities have planned a three-layer security cordon, traffic diversions and restrictions around the venue to manage the anticipated gathering and prevent potential disruptions. Police have also stepped up security at other Dussehra and Durga Puja venues across the national capital.

2,500 Personnel, SWAT Commandos To Join Security Detail

The security deployment will include personnel from central armed paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police, including commandos from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit operating under the Special Cell.

An officer said the arrangements had been drawn up keeping in mind the threat perception and the possibility of protests or disruptions by anti-social elements at the venue or along the routes used by the Prime Minister.

The security arrangements will operate through three layers. The Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister’s close protection, will oversee the innermost cordon. The Prime Minister’s security wing of the Delhi Police, including commandos, will form the second layer, while local police personnel will manage the outer perimeter.

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Entry Restricted To Pass Holders, Anti-Sabotage Checks Completed

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the Ravana Dahan event at IP Extension, police officers said. Entry will be restricted to those carrying valid passes issued by the organisers.

“Only people having valid entry passes issued by the organisers will be allowed at the venue when the Prime Minister visits the ground around 6.30pm. Everyone will have to undergo mandatory searching and frisking at the entry gates. The SPG has taken control of the venue, and multiple rounds of anti-sabotage checks have been done for any suspicious items,” said a second officer, who requested anonymity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said comprehensive security and traffic arrangements had been made for Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension and other venues under his jurisdiction.

In addition to the deployment of personnel on the ground, authorities are using drones for aerial surveillance to monitor the area and manage security during the festivities.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: NH-24, Vikas Marg Among Roads Affected

Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected on several key roads in East Delhi during the evening celebrations. The affected stretches may include NH-24, Vikas Marg, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A and Road No. 56.

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to consider alternative routes during peak evening hours and allow extra time for their journeys. Motorists have also been asked to park only in designated parking areas, with illegal roadside parking likely to attract enforcement action.

Drivers have been urged to reduce their speed near celebration grounds because of the expected movement of large crowds.

Commuters travelling through East Delhi should account for possible delays, particularly around the venue and roads used for VIP movement.

West Delhi Steps Up Security At Ramlila and Durga Puja Venues

Security arrangements have also been strengthened across West Delhi, where police personnel have been deployed at multiple religious and cultural gatherings.

DCP (West District) Hareshwar V Swami said Ramlila events were being organised at 43 locations, while Durga Puja celebrations were taking place at 16 sites across the district.

“Ramlila events are being held at 43 locations across the district, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at all these sites for the past nine days. Extensive arrangements have also been made for Dussehra tomorrow.

Female police personnel have been deployed, and we have also received support from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces); they will be deployed tomorrow as additional external forces to assist with the security arrangements,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal said officers were maintaining heightened vigilance in view of anticipated VIP visits and large public gatherings. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate the movement of dignitaries while minimising inconvenience to the public.

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Dussehra Marks Victory Of Good Over Evil

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates the triumph of good over evil in Hindu tradition. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, a story associated with the customary burning of Ravana’s effigies at public gatherings.

The occasion also marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival, with celebrations taking place across Delhi and other parts of the country.