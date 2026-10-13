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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi: Driver dies after being thrashed by club bouncers over spilled beer

Delhi: Driver dies after being thrashed by club bouncers over spilled beer

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI): A 29-year-old driver died of beating by bouncers in a row that erupted over spilling of beer on a woman at a city nightclub, a police source sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI): A 29-year-old driver died of beating by bouncers in a row that erupted over spilling of beer on a woman at a city nightclub, a police source said.

The incident took place late Saturday at a nightclub under the Sarai Rohilla Police Station area.

The deceased, Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father, the source said.

The police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, the source said.

According to the source, Daljeet had gone to the club with some of his friends, when one of them spilled beer on a woman.

The incident triggered an argument, following which the bouncers of the club allegedly assaulted Daljeet.

The attack continued despite the group's apologies, the source said.

Even the waiters of the club joined in beating Daljeet and his friends with sticks and glass bottles.

When they tried to escape, the attackers dragged them back inside and assaulted them again. Daljeet sustained the most serious wounds.

"His friends took him to his residence in Raghuvir Nagar, where he collapsed near the entrance. He was subsequently rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the source said.

The police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage, the person said. PTI BM VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 13 October 2026
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