'Hang Me': Delhi Doctor Who Killed Househelp Had Argued With Wife Over Firing Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi doctor arrested for domestic help's murder, in custody.

Victim found dead; bat and knife recovered.

A Delhi court has sent doctor Manish Gupta, arrested for allegedly murdering his domestic help in Mount Kailash near Greater Kailash, to two days of police custody.

The woman, identified as Meena, had been working at the doctor's residence for the past 15 years.

Police told the Saket Court that custodial interrogation was required to collect evidence related to the case.

'Give Me Death Penalty'

According to reports, Gupta did not attempt to flee after the incident. When police arrived at the scene, he was found sitting on the stairs and reportedly told officers, "Give me the death penalty."

Police said the 45-year-old domestic worker was found lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of the house. A bat and a blood-stained kitchen knife were recovered from nearby.

According to police, the incident came to light around 11.36 am when a resident informed authorities that a woman was lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of a neighbouring building.

A police team rushed to the scene and found the victim dead. Dr Gupta was present near the body when officers arrived and was immediately detained. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said a cricket bat and a knife believed to have been used in the murder were recovered from the spot.

"The accused acted alone in the murder and there is no evidence of involvement of any other person," the officer said.

'Depressed' Doctor Argued With Wife Over Firing

It has also been reported that Gupta had been undergoing treatment for depression and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) for nearly a decade.

Preliminary investigations have further revealed that Gupta wanted to dismiss Meena from her job, while his wife opposed the move. The issue had reportedly been a source of prolonged disputes between the couple.

Neighbours Heard Screams

Residents and domestic workers in the area said cries for help were heard from the terrace shortly before the incident was discovered.

Several people living in nearby buildings reported hearing screams and noticing unusual activity before the police arrived.

The murder has shocked residents of the neighbourhood, particularly because it comes just two months after the rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate and daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in the nearby Kailash Hills area.