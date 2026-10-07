Delhi court slams police over 'eyewash' report in MCOCA case

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI): A Delhi court has slammed the city police for what it called an "absolutely perfunctory and mere eyewash" report in an organised-crime case, in which two accused allegedly continued to commit heinous offences, including murder, for years after the stringent MCOCA was invoked against them but were arrested only in 2026.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao also sent a copy of the order dated October 5 to the Delhi police commissioner, saying the matter "calls for a detailed inquiry and appropriate action against all the erring officials/investigating officers".

The case pertains to an FIR registered in September 2020, in which the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against accused Mukesh alias Punit and Pardeep alias Guri.

The court noted that Mukesh was involved in around 20 FIRs, including two for murder and one for attempt to murder, when the MCOCA was invoked. After that, he was allegedly named in eight more FIRs between 2021 and 2024, including for murder, attempt to murder, robbery and kidnapping. He was arrested only on February 9, 2026, by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rakesh Kumar, after the investigation was assigned to him on September 25, 2025.

"Hence, before ACP Rakesh Kumar, none of the IOs made any efforts to arrest the said accused," the court said.

Pardeep alias Guri, the court noted, was also involved in numerous cases, and, according to the chargesheet, committed a number of heinous offences in 2020 after the MCOCA was invoked against him. He was also named in two FIRs registered in 2024, yet was arrested only on April 16, 2026.

The court said three other accused -- Vinod alias Sonu alias Praveen alias Khalifa, Pardeep alias Anil alias Salamuddin and Vikas alias Vicky alias Pankaj -- are yet to be arrested and the investigation against them remains incomplete despite the lapse of more than six years.

The judge said on the previous hearing, the court had sought to know whether Mukesh was on bail or in judicial custody when the MCOCA was invoked against him and until his arrest. It had also asked for details of other cases and explanations from the investigating officers, he said.

The judge pointed out that the report submitted by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Outer North district, was "absolutely silent" on these aspects.

"The report of the DCP, Outer North district, is absolutely perfunctory and a mere eyewash. The report failed to address the query raised by this court and though lapses as well as the considerable delay is writ large from the record, the additional DCP said that 'police officials have made best efforts in the present case and are still making their best efforts'," the judge added.

It took strong exception to the statement of the additional DCP, saying "if, according to the additional DCP, this is the best effort, then this court has nothing more to say".

The court said perhaps the officer is "insensitive to the legislative intent behind the MCOCA", a law meant to curb the menace of organised crime. It said if accused persons are allowed to roam free and commit serious crimes despite the invocation of such a stringent law, it defeats the purpose of the legislation.

"But for the fact that the accused persons were not arrested, the crimes could not have been committed by them, especially after the MCOCA was invoked against them," the court said.

It said the failure to arrest a person alleged to have committed several heinous offences emboldens him to commit further crimes and "sends an extremely wrong message to the society".

The court also noted that the DCP's report cited a July 11, 2024, circular from the Delhi Police headquarters on expeditious investigation and timely arrests. Despite this, the accused remained at large for six years, giving them more time and opportunity to commit more crimes.

The court said the additional DCP seems to feel that he is not answerable to the court or the public, "who has all this while borne the brunt of the criminal activities of the crime syndicate", and termed such a "lackadaisical approach" unacceptable.

Underlining that enormous delays in investigation and filing chargesheets can damage a trial, as crucial evidence is lost and witnesses' memories fade, the court said it appears that the matter has not been brought to the police commissioner's notice.

The court has called for a report from the commissioner's office for the next hearing and directed that the joint commissioner of police concerned remain present in person on the next date, along with the report and his comments. It also expects the investigation to be concluded at the earliest.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 13. PTI MNR RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)