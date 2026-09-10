Delhi Court Orders Money Laundering Charges Against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi In IRCTC Scam Case

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the framing of money laundering charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the long-running IRCTC hotel tender case. The order marks a significant development in the case involving alleged irregularities in the award of hotel leases during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister.

IRCTC Scam Case: Charges Against Nine

The Rouse Avenue Court directed that charges be framed against nine accused in connection with the alleged money laundering case. Those facing charges include Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, along with Sarla Gupta and entities including Lara Projects and Sujata Hotels.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne delivered the ruling. During the proceedings, the court orally observed that the evidence suggested a “strong suspicion” that Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav had abused their official positions and gained from illicit proceeds, as per a report on Hindustan Times. The court also pointed to their continued ownership of “tainted” property in Patna.

According to the court’s observations, the land was transferred to them through the influence of Lalu Prasad Yadav between 2005 and 2014, when he was serving as the Union Minister for Railways. The court has fixed October 3 for the next hearing. At the same time, seven other accused in the case were acquitted by the court.

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Court Rejects Political Angle

While examining the allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav, the court observed that the investigation did not appear to have been motivated by political considerations.

The court also examined the alleged benefits received by Lara Projects and said the extent of those benefits raised questions about Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged involvement in the arrangement.

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Alleged Tender Manipulation

According to the court's observations, railway officials allegedly influenced the tender process through which the operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri was awarded. The subsequent transactions involving a plot of land in Patna form a crucial part of the alleged money laundering trail.

The directors of the hotels were allegedly involved in transferring the Patna land to Sarla Gupta, who was described as a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Gupta later transferred shares associated with the land to Rabri Devi for a nominal amount, according to the court's observations. The transaction has been cited as a key link in the alleged arrangement that forms the basis of the money laundering charges.