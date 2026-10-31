Delhi Court Issues Fresh Bailable Warrant Against Dhruv Rathee In Criminal Defamation Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi court directs new bailable warrant for Dhruv Rathee.

Previous warrant failed due to an incorrect Austria address.

Court questioned urgency as Rathee had already left India.

Defamation case by Vikas Pandey resumes November 23.

A Delhi court has directed the issuance of a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey. The court took the decision after noting that a warrant issued on October 17 could not be served as it had been sent to an incorrect address in Austria.

The fresh warrant has been directed to be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address. During the hearing, the court was informed that the YouTuber had already left India. Questioning the urgency behind issuing another warrant in these circumstances, the court asked, "What is the logic of the hurry now?"

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 23, when it will consider further action in the matter.

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What Is The Criminal Defamation Case Against Dhruv Rathee?

Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Dhruv Rathee. The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against the YouTuber on October 17. However, the warrant could not be served because it was sent to the wrong address in Austria.

The court has now directed that a fresh warrant be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address. The matter will come up for hearing again on November 23.

The issuance of a bailable warrant does not establish guilt. The court is yet to consider further proceedings in the case.

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Dhruv Rathee's Participation In SIR Protest

Rathee had also come to India to participate in the SIR protest, where he was taken into custody and released within 24 hours.

Questions were raised over his participation on the grounds that he was an NRI and lived outside India. Rathee subsequently presented his passport to establish that he remained an Indian citizen despite residing abroad.

He maintained that his status as an Indian citizen entitled him to participate in the protest.