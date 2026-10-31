A fresh bailable warrant was issued because the previous one, dated October 17, could not be served as it was sent to an incorrect address in Austria.
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Bailable Warrant Against Dhruv Rathee In Criminal Defamation Case
The court questioned the urgency of issuing a fresh warrant after being informed that Rathee had already left India. The next hearing is scheduled for November 23.
- Delhi court directs new bailable warrant for Dhruv Rathee.
- Previous warrant failed due to an incorrect Austria address.
- Court questioned urgency as Rathee had already left India.
- Defamation case by Vikas Pandey resumes November 23.
A Delhi court has directed the issuance of a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey. The court took the decision after noting that a warrant issued on October 17 could not be served as it had been sent to an incorrect address in Austria.
The fresh warrant has been directed to be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address. During the hearing, the court was informed that the YouTuber had already left India. Questioning the urgency behind issuing another warrant in these circumstances, the court asked, "What is the logic of the hurry now?"
The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 23, when it will consider further action in the matter.
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What Is The Criminal Defamation Case Against Dhruv Rathee?
Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Dhruv Rathee. The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against the YouTuber on October 17. However, the warrant could not be served because it was sent to the wrong address in Austria.
The court has now directed that a fresh warrant be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address. The matter will come up for hearing again on November 23.
The issuance of a bailable warrant does not establish guilt. The court is yet to consider further proceedings in the case.
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Dhruv Rathee's Participation In SIR Protest
Rathee had also come to India to participate in the SIR protest, where he was taken into custody and released within 24 hours.
Questions were raised over his participation on the grounds that he was an NRI and lived outside India. Rathee subsequently presented his passport to establish that he remained an Indian citizen despite residing abroad.
He maintained that his status as an Indian citizen entitled him to participate in the protest.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was a fresh bailable warrant issued against Dhruv Rathee?
Who filed the criminal defamation case against Dhruv Rathee?
Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, filed the criminal defamation complaint against Dhruv Rathee.
What is the significance of the bailable warrant in this case?
The issuance of a bailable warrant does not establish guilt. It is a procedural step, and the court is yet to consider further proceedings in the case.
When is the next court hearing for Dhruv Rathee's case?
The Delhi court has scheduled the next hearing for November 23. The court will consider further action in the matter at that time.