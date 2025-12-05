Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Faridabad Man Accused Of Aiding Red Fort Bomber

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Faridabad Man Accused Of Aiding Red Fort Bomber

A Delhi court extended NIA custody of Soyab for 10 days for allegedly sheltering Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, as the agency pursues wider leads in the terror case.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, for 10 more days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody, which was granted on November 26.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who allowed the probe agency to interrogate Soyab for 10 more days.

Court sources said that the federal agency sought 10 more days of custodial interrogation of the accused.

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar-Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA previously said in a statement.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Terror Module NIA Delhi COurt Custodial Interrogation Umar Un Nabi Soyab Red Fort Bomber
