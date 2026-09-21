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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Court Admits Revision Plea Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Voter List Fraud

Delhi Court Admits Revision Plea Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Voter List Fraud

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

A Delhi Court has admitted a revision petition concerning allegations that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral roll before she acquired Indian citizenship.

The petition claims that Sonia Gandhi acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, while her name appeared in the 1980 electoral roll for New Delhi.

The petitioner has questioned the basis on which her name was included in the voter list before she became an Indian citizen and has alleged that false or forged documents may have been used.

The petition also claims that Sonia Gandhi’s name was deleted from the electoral roll in 1982 and seeks an explanation for its removal.

The matter will next be heard on September 29.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 21 Sep 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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