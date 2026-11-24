The political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi has intensified, with the Congress accusing the BJP of attempting to get the names of 75 living voters in the Nehru Vihar ward of the Mustafabad Assembly constituency deleted by falsely declaring them dead.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged that Form 7 was misused for this purpose and that booth-level agents associated with the BJP played a role in the process. Calling it a planned attempt to deprive people of their voting rights, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has demanded an impartial investigation by the Election Commission and action against those responsible.

75 Cases Reported In Nehru Vihar

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress office in Rajiv Bhawan, Yadav said the party's Booth Level Agent (BLA-1) had conducted a door-to-door verification of the electoral rolls in the Nehru Vihar ward of Mustafabad.

During the exercise, the Congress agent allegedly found 75 people who had been declared dead despite being alive. According to Yadav, the party's workers identified 65 living voters among them whose names had already been deleted from the electoral rolls after they were marked as deceased.

He alleged that BJP booth-level agents had facilitated the deletions by submitting Form 7 applications. Calling the matter serious, the Congress president said it was not merely about a few names but a direct attack on the constitutional rights of voters.

The party also expressed apprehension that similar attempts were being made to identify voters and remove their names in other states as well.

16 Affected Voters Show Identity Cards Before Media

At the press conference, the Congress also presented 16 people who had been marked as dead in the electoral rolls. They showed their voter identity cards to the media and asserted that they were alive.

Yadav alleged that Form 7 was being used during the SIR exercise to target voters belonging to the Opposition's ideological support base and weaker sections of society. He questioned who would be held accountable for the process through which a living citizen was declared dead and their voting rights taken away.

The Congress said it had to approach both the Election Commission and the court with complaints over the matter. Yadav claimed that the Supreme Court had also directed that no voter's name should be deleted without verification.

He alleged that the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) had failed to conduct individual verification before removing the names of voters from the electoral rolls.

Linking the controversy to the nationwide debate over alleged "vote theft", Yadav said Rahul Gandhi was fighting to protect voting rights, while every Congress worker in Delhi was working with booth management committees to expose irregularities.

He accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to get crores of voters' names deleted across the country and lakhs in Delhi through the SIR exercise. According to Yadav, the Nehru Vihar case was an example of this alleged conspiracy.

He said that instead of seeking public support in electoral contests, attempts were being made to keep Opposition voters away from the polling process by manipulating electoral rolls. The Congress, he added, would not tolerate this.

The Congress state president also questioned the process of adding new names to the electoral rolls.

He said that preventing the children of existing voters from registering as voters, despite their families owning houses in Delhi, being permanent residents of the city and having been born there, amounted to a violation of their democratic rights.

Referring to Constitution-maker Dr BR Ambedkar, Yadav said citizens were granted the right to vote in a democratic system after Independence. He alleged that the present BJP government was weakening this right in collusion with the Election Commission.

Yadav also raised concerns over the timeline for the SIR exercise. He said the process of verification and refiling forms to get names included in the electoral rolls was scheduled to conclude on November 30, 2026, while the revised electoral rolls were due to be published on December 5, 2026.

He claimed that had the Congress's booth-level agents not conducted door-to-door verification, the names of the 75 living voters in Nehru Vihar could also have been missing from the electoral rolls scheduled for publication on December 5.

The Congress has demanded verification of every name being removed through Form 7. It has also called for voters whose names have been deleted to be given a full opportunity to present their case and be heard.

Congress Seeks Accountability Of Election Officials

Yadav said governments at the Centre and in states may change, but election officials must discharge their duties impartially and transparently under all circumstances.

He questioned the basis on which Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) could remove a voter's name without sufficient evidence.

The Congress has demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer take action against officials accused of acting under pressure or deleting names without proper verification.

DPCC Vice-President Ali Mehdi, senior spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, Booth Management Committee Chairman Rajesh Garg, Communication Department Vice-Chairman Anuj Atreya, Block President Aleem Mohammad and BLA Robin were also present at the press conference.