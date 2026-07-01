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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Cong demands CBI probe into Rs 650-crore medical procurement 'scam'

Delhi Cong demands CBI probe into Rs 650-crore medical procurement 'scam'

New Delhi, June 30 (PTI): The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 650-crore medical procurement scam, saying that the ongoing investigation was not reaching the "main culprits" behind the irregularitie.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

New Delhi, June 30 (PTI): The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 650-crore medical procurement scam, saying that the ongoing investigation was not reaching the "main culprits" behind the irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the party has urged the lieutenant governor to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case and identify those allegedly responsible for the scam.

"The arrest of some government officials is merely a show-off. The investigation should reach those who were actually responsible for the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment," Yadav said.

Referring to the recent arrests of former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Vatsala Agarwal and Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chapra by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), he questioned why action had not been taken against those allegedly involved in awarding contracts and procurement decisions.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP government had not acted on findings related to the health sector contained in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

He claimed that Delhi government hospitals continued to face shortages of medicines, medical equipment, doctors and nursing staff, affecting treatment for patients.

The Delhi Congress leader further alleged that the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), established to centralise procurement of medicines and equipment for government hospitals and mohalla clinics, had failed to ensure transparency.

Citing the ongoing investigation, he claimed officials had manipulated procurement processes, resulting in purchases at rates higher than market prices.

He also alleged that, apart from the alleged procurement irregularities, separate cases involving the diversion of government-supplied medicines to private markets had raised further concerns over the functioning of the capital's public healthcare system.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Delhi government to the allegations. PTI MSJ APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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