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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi CM assures Pushkar Dhami of fair probe in Malviya Nagar fire

Delhi CM assures Pushkar Dhami of fair probe in Malviya Nagar fire

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured her Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami that the probe into the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy is being conducted impartially in a transparent manne.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured her Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami that the probe into the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy is being conducted impartially in a transparent manner.

Dhami has intervened in the arrest of a state resident held in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire in south Delhi that killed 22 people earlier this week.

He spoke with Gupta to seek a fair probe for the accused, Keshav Negi, who was employed as a cook at the hotel and was arrested by Delhi Police.

Gupta, in a post on X, said that the tragedy is extremely painful and the concern expressed by Dhami over the sensitive matter was natural and important.

"I want to assure you that the incident is being probed with complete impartiality, transparency and with due process of law. Delhi government is committed that no guilty should be spared and no innocent person faces any injustice," she said.

All agencies concerned have been directed to ensure thorough investigation of all the facts and evidence impartially and as per law.

"Our aim is only to bring the truth out and ensure just action," she added.

A Nigerian national injured in the fire at the Malviya Nagar hotel succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 22, police said on Sunday. PTI VIT APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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