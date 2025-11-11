Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi 10/11 Blast Live Updates: Police Registers FIR Under UAPA Act, Amit Shah Calls High-Level Meeting

Delhi 10/11 Blast Live Updates: Police Registers FIR Under UAPA Act, Amit Shah Calls High-Level Meeting

A powerful car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed nine people and injured 20 others, prompting a high alert and an anti-terror probe under the UAPA.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Delhi Car Blast Live Updates: Lal Quila Metro Station Explosion Parked Car Near Red Fort 8 Dead PM Modi Amit Shah Delhi 10/11 Blast Live Updates: Police Registers FIR Under UAPA Act, Amit Shah Calls High-Level Meeting
Red Fort Blast: 9 Killed, 20 Injured as Car Explodes Near Iconic Delhi Monument; UAPA Invoked
Source : ANI

Background

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening left at least nine people dead and 20 others injured, triggering panic in one of the capital’s busiest areas.

According to officials, the blast occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the Red Fort Metro Station when a Hyundai i20 car exploded, damaging nearby vehicles and scattering debris across the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with several people lying injured as emergency teams rushed to the spot.

Delhi Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after initial forensic reports and intelligence inputs suggested possible terror links. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital, and security has been tightened at public places, metro stations, and government buildings.

The explosion came just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two houses in Faridabad, Haryana, based on information from a detained J&K-based doctor, Adil Rather. Among the seized materials was about 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a common fertiliser that can be turned into an explosive substance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all angles were being investigated. “All possibilities are being explored, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account,” he stated.

Most of the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, where emergency helplines have been activated.

Helpline Numbers:

  • LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400 | Emergency: 011-23239249
  • AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405
  • Delhi Police Emergency: 112
  • Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011

Security agencies are examining CCTV footage from around the Red Fort area and nearby traffic junctions to trace the sequence of events. The site has been cordoned off as bomb disposal squads and forensic teams continue their investigation.

09:19 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

2 Detained in Kashmir Over Delhi Blast Probe

Security forces have detained two individuals from Pulwama, Kashmir, for questioning in connection with the Red Fort blast that killed several people in Delhi. 

09:02 AM (IST)  •  11 Nov 2025

Delhi Bomb Blast: Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network

In an intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police arrested two accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, for their alleged role in a cross-border weapon smuggling network. Police recovered six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vikramjeet Singh had direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler involved in arms trafficking. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered two more Glock pistols.

He also confessed to supplying weapons to local contacts on the instructions of Pakistani handlers. His arrest helped trace an earlier case linked to an AK-47 rifle procured from the same network.

Load More
Tags :
Terror Attack UAPA Delhi POlice Delhi Blast AMIT SHAH Delhi Blast News Delhi Red Fort Blast Lal Kila Metro Station Delhi IED Blasts Red Fort Blast Delhi Explosion
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats
Bihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats
World
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
Cities
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget