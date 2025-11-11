Delhi 10/11 Blast Live Updates: Police Registers FIR Under UAPA Act, Amit Shah Calls High-Level Meeting
A powerful car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed nine people and injured 20 others, prompting a high alert and an anti-terror probe under the UAPA.
LIVE
Background
A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening left at least nine people dead and 20 others injured, triggering panic in one of the capital’s busiest areas.
According to officials, the blast occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the Red Fort Metro Station when a Hyundai i20 car exploded, damaging nearby vehicles and scattering debris across the road. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with several people lying injured as emergency teams rushed to the spot.
Delhi Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after initial forensic reports and intelligence inputs suggested possible terror links. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital, and security has been tightened at public places, metro stations, and government buildings.
The explosion came just hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two houses in Faridabad, Haryana, based on information from a detained J&K-based doctor, Adil Rather. Among the seized materials was about 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a common fertiliser that can be turned into an explosive substance.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all angles were being investigated. “All possibilities are being explored, and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account,” he stated.
Most of the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, where emergency helplines have been activated.
Helpline Numbers:
- LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400 | Emergency: 011-23239249
- AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405
- Delhi Police Emergency: 112
- Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011
Security agencies are examining CCTV footage from around the Red Fort area and nearby traffic junctions to trace the sequence of events. The site has been cordoned off as bomb disposal squads and forensic teams continue their investigation.
2 Detained in Kashmir Over Delhi Blast Probe
Security forces have detained two individuals from Pulwama, Kashmir, for questioning in connection with the Red Fort blast that killed several people in Delhi.
Delhi Bomb Blast: Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network
In an intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police arrested two accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, for their alleged role in a cross-border weapon smuggling network. Police recovered six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Vikramjeet Singh had direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler involved in arms trafficking. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered two more Glock pistols.
In an intelligence-led operation, @FerozepurPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling network and apprehends two accused — Gurpreet Singh @ Gori and Vikramjeet Singh @ Vicky.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 11, 2025
Recovery: 6 Glock 9mm pistols, 4 magazines and 4 live cartridges
Preliminary investigation reveals… pic.twitter.com/kAmmY2QlgD
He also confessed to supplying weapons to local contacts on the instructions of Pakistani handlers. His arrest helped trace an earlier case linked to an AK-47 rifle procured from the same network.