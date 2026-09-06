‘They Want Publicity’: Nishikant Dubey Hits Back At Cong, AAP Over Delhi Building Collapse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed opposition's political publicity tactics.

A building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan area has triggered a political row, with opposition leaders questioning the BJP-led government over the tragedy. Four people have died so far, while several others have been rescued from the site. As rescue operations continued, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit back at the opposition, accusing its leaders of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for political publicity and social media traction. Dubey defended the government’s development record and said the focus should remain on relief efforts rather than political attacks and blame games.

‘People Want Publicity’

Speaking to the media, Dubey claimed that opposition leaders were targeting Modi simply to gain attention.

“People want publicity,” he said, arguing that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party were no longer taken seriously by the public. Dubey said Modi remained the world’s most popular leader and credited him with delivering development over the past 12 years while presenting the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Dubey further alleged that attacks on Modi were being driven by social media algorithms.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 4 Dead, 11 Rescued; Several Feared Trapped

‘We Work, Not Do Politics’

The BJP MP argued that criticising Modi would not change public sentiment towards the Prime Minister, claiming that people continued to have faith in his leadership.

“Modi ji has done development here,” Dubey said, adding that the government was focused on delivering results rather than indulging in political rhetoric.

He also referred to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s response to the incident, saying that she had been present at the site and was overseeing the situation. Dubey stressed that the government’s priority was to address problems on the ground, including the building collapse.

Also Read: ‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured