President Murmu Reacts To Delhi Bomb Blast, Expresses Condolences
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed in the Delhi bomb blast on Monday and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Taking to X, the President said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured."(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
