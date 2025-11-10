Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Global Condolences Pour In After Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Kills 9

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful explosion ripped through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and leaving 24 others injured, officials said. The blast, which ignited several nearby vehicles, sent shockwaves through one of the busiest areas of the national capital.

A high alert was declared across Delhi soon after the incident, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to the site to assist in the probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation and held discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah, according to government sources quoted by PTI.

US, France express solidarity with India

The United States said it is “closely monitoring” the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance following the deadly explosion near Red Fort. “We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The blast, described as “high-intensity,” occurred when a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station, gutting multiple vehicles and causing chaos in the area.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou expressed condolences on behalf of his government and people. “On behalf of the French people and government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured,” Mathou said in a post on X.

Iran’s embassy offers condolences

The Embassy of Iran in India also expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. In a statement shared on X, it said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India.”

The embassy further conveyed “heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims” and wished them “patience and comfort,” along with a speedy recovery for those injured in the explosion.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Red Fort Blast
