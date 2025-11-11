Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amit Shah To Chair Emergency High-Level Security Review Meet After Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

After a deadly explosion near Red Fort, Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a high-level security meeting with top officials, including the Home Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial high-level meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Home Ministry office in Kartavya Bhawan to assess the security situation in the national capital. The meeting follows Monday evening’s powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station that left nine people dead and several others injured.

According to officials, the meeting will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Intelligence Bureau Director, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior security officials. The session is expected to focus on the progress of the investigation and measures to strengthen security in and around Delhi.

 

Police File FIR In Delhi Blast

The Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast. The case, registered at Kotwali police station, invokes Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which pertain to punishment and conspiracy for terrorist acts, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to investigators, the explosion occurred when a slow-moving car halted at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. The high-intensity blast destroyed the vehicle, triggered a fire, and damaged several nearby cars. Forensic teams and bomb disposal experts have collected samples from the scene for analysis.

Meanwhile, the national capital remains on high alert. Security has been tightened across key locations, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, and bus terminals. Raids are underway at multiple locations to trace those responsible.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
