Delhi–Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra made a emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Saturday morning after a bomb threat triggered panic. Officials said all passengers and crew members were evacuated safely.

According to sources, IndiGo flight 6E 6650 was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra when information about a bomb onboard surfaced. The alert was received after a passenger noticed a message written on a tissue paper inside the aircraft’s lavatory, stating that there was a bomb on the flight. The passenger immediately informed a crew member, following which the pilot sought permission for an emergency landing.

The aircraft was safely landed at Lucknow airport at around 9:17 am. After landing, security agencies began a thorough inspection of the plane.

Security Agencies Conduct Intensive Checks

Upon arrival at Lucknow airport, security personnel cordoned off the aircraft. Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the bomb disposal squad initiated a detailed search of the plane. Authorities said every corner of the aircraft was being checked to rule out any threat.

The flight was carrying 230 passengers, including eight children, along with six crew members and two pilots, taking the total number of people onboard to 238. All passengers were safely deplaned after security screening. Their luggage is also being checked as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

Previous Emergency Landings At Lucknow Airport

The incident comes months after three IndiGo flights were forced to make emergency landings at Lucknow airport on November 7, 2025, due to adverse weather conditions. One of the flights was travelling from Delhi to Varanasi, another from Delhi to Prayagraj, and the third from Mumbai to Prayagraj.

The Delhi–Varanasi flight was diverted to Lucknow after the pilot was informed of poor weather conditions near Varanasi and landed at the Lucknow airport at around 6:45 am.