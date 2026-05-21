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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi authorises Special Branch DCP as registration officer under new Immigration Act

Delhi authorises Special Branch DCP as registration officer under new Immigration Act

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI): The Delhi government has authorised a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Special Branch to perform the functions of a registration officer under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, across the national capital, according to an official notificatio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:48 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI): The Delhi government has authorised a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Special Branch to perform the functions of a registration officer under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, across the national capital, according to an official notification.

The decision was notified through a Gazette notification issued under clause (r) of Section 2 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

According to the order, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has empowered the DCP, Special Branch -- who also serves as the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) -- to discharge all duties assigned to the registration officer under the new law within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining the monitoring, registration and regulation of foreign nationals residing in or visiting Delhi.

The Special Branch of Delhi Police already deals with matters relating to foreigners' registration, visa compliance and security verification. Officials said the latest order strengthens its legal authority under the newly enacted legislation.

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, registration officers are authorised to regulate and monitor the stay and movement of foreigners in their jurisdiction.

Foreign nationals arriving in India on long-term visas, including student, employment, medical and research visas, are required to register within 14 days of arrival.

The officer is also responsible for issuing registration certificates, recording changes in personal details and ensuring compliance with visa norms, officials said. PTI SSJ RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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