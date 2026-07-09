The heavy rainfall significantly improved Delhi's air quality, dropping the AQI to 48, which is in the 'good' category. This was the city's cleanest air in nearly three years.
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Delhi Air Turns Cleanest In Nearly 3 Years, AQI Falls To 'Good' After Heavy rains
Delhi recorded its cleanest air in nearly 3 years as AQI dropped to 48 after heavy rain. While showers improved air quality, severe waterlogging disrupted traffic. IMD has issued a red alert.
- Heavy rainfall significantly improved Delhi's air quality index.
- Widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions followed heavy showers.
Before You Go
GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the recent heavy rainfall affect Delhi's air quality?
What were the main consequences of the heavy rain in Delhi?
The heavy rain caused widespread disruption and severe waterlogging across the city, affecting normal life and traffic. The IMD issued a red alert due to these conditions.
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New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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