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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Air Turns Cleanest In Nearly 3 Years, AQI Falls To 'Good' After Heavy rains

Delhi Air Turns Cleanest In Nearly 3 Years, AQI Falls To 'Good' After Heavy rains

Delhi recorded its cleanest air in nearly 3 years as AQI dropped to 48 after heavy rain. While showers improved air quality, severe waterlogging disrupted traffic. IMD has issued a red alert.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rainfall significantly improved Delhi's air quality index.
  • Widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions followed heavy showers.

Delhi AQI Index: Delhi recorded its cleanest air in nearly three years on Thursday after heavy rainfall significantly improved air quality across the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 48 at 4 pm, placing it in the 'good' category, compared with 122 ('moderate') recorded on Wednesday.

While the showers brought a sharp improvement in air quality, they also caused widespread disruption across the city. Several areas were inundated due to severe waterlogging, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for more rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy Rain Across Delhi

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Other stations also received substantial rainfall, including Lodhi Road (80.2 mm), Ridge (77.8 mm), Palam (63 mm) and Ayanagar (57.4 mm).

The intense rainfall left several parts of the city waterlogged, affecting normal life and disrupting traffic. Areas including Vikas Marg, East Delhi, New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka witnessed significant flooding.

Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic

Traffic movement remained severely affected, particularly on the Delhi-Noida Expressway, where long queues of vehicles were reported as roads remained submerged. Commuters also shared visuals of flooded streets and traffic snarls on social media.

The Delhi Fire Service said traffic was also disrupted on Raja Dhir Singh Marg after two trees were uprooted during the rain. One tree fell near the ISKCON Temple, while another collapsed outside the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash.

Why Did Delhi Receive Heavy Rain?

Weather experts attributed the prolonged spell of rain to the monsoon trough shifting northwards from central India towards the Himalayan foothills. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall until the weather system moves further north, after which relatively drier conditions are expected.

 

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the recent heavy rainfall affect Delhi's air quality?

The heavy rainfall significantly improved Delhi's air quality, dropping the AQI to 48, which is in the 'good' category. This was the city's cleanest air in nearly three years.

What were the main consequences of the heavy rain in Delhi?

The heavy rain caused widespread disruption and severe waterlogging across the city, affecting normal life and traffic. The IMD issued a red alert due to these conditions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
AQI Delhi AQI Delhi Air DELHI
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