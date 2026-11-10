Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moderate fog forecast for five days impacting morning visibility.

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, despite a marginal improvement in pollution levels following Diwali celebrations. The national capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 307 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The improvement comes after pollution levels surged across the city following Diwali celebrations on Sunday. Falling temperatures and moderate fog have also contributed to the persistence of poor air quality, keeping particulate pollution at elevated levels.

Several monitoring stations had recorded AQI readings above 400 on Monday, pushing parts of the capital into the 'severe' category. Reduced visibility during the early morning hours added to the concerns.

In response, the Delhi government has intensified measures to control pollution, including deploying water sprinklers at multiple locations to suppress dust and particulate matter.

Chandni Chowk Records Delhi's Highest AQI At 395

Chandni Chowk emerged as the most polluted monitoring location in Delhi on Tuesday, recording an AQI of 395, close to the upper limit of the 'very poor' category.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels. Punjabi Bagh registered an AQI of 355, while Aya Nagar recorded 354. Safdarjung followed with 371, and RK Puram reported 328, all falling in the 'very poor' category.

Some locations recorded relatively lower pollution levels, although their air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 290, followed by Ashok Vihar at 278 and Narela at 272. The India Gate and Kartavya Path areas both recorded an AQI of 258.

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IMD Forecasts Moderate Fog Over Delhi For Five Days

Weather conditions are expected to remain a concern, with moderate fog likely to persist over the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a morning temperature of 17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, accompanied by moderate fog.

The weather department has forecast similar foggy conditions over the next five days, potentially affecting morning visibility.

What Are The Different AQI Categories?

The CPCB uses a six-category scale to classify air quality based on AQI readings. The classification indicates the level of pollution and its potential impact on health.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall under 'satisfactory'. The 101-200 range is categorised as 'moderate', and 201-300 as 'poor'.

Readings between 301 and 400 indicate 'very poor' air quality, while anything between 401 and 500 is classified as 'severe'.

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How Is Air Quality In Other Cities?

Pollution levels also varied across other parts of the country. Ambala in Haryana recorded an overall AQI of 250, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported an overall AQI of 146, which falls under the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data.