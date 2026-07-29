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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi appoints 3 health officials as DGHS link officers after ex-director's arrest

Delhi appoints 3 health officials as DGHS link officers after ex-director's arrest

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI): The Delhi government has appointed three senior health officials to handle the Directorate General of Health Services' routine work after former DGHS Director Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was arrested in an alleged multi-crore procurement sca.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI): The Delhi government has appointed three senior health officials to handle the Directorate General of Health Services' routine work after former DGHS Director Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was arrested in an alleged multi-crore procurement scam.

According to an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Medical Director of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has been designated as the first link officer for the DGHS Director.

The Medical Superintendent of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and the Medical Superintendent of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital have been appointed as the second and third link officers, respectively.

Issued in supersession of an earlier order, the directive said the officers would look after the routine administrative and financial matters of the DGHS Director with immediate effect.

The order added that the additional responsibility would be over and above their existing duties and would not entitle them to any extra remuneration.

The appointments come after Aggarwal was removed from the DGHS post in May and later arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurements worth several hundred crores of rupees by the Central Procurement Agency functioning under the DGHS.

She was subsequently suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

During proceedings before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Aggarwal challenged her transfer, claiming she had cooperated with officials during the vigilance exercise, including by seeking duplicate "shadow files" to ensure continuity of procurement work. PTI SGV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
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