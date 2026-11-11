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Early morning, New Delhi's AQI reached hazardous 472.

Post-Diwali, Akshardham PM2.5 levels soared to 760.99.

Ghaziabad and Noida also reported hazardous air quality.

Delhi continued to battle severe air pollution on Wednesday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301, keeping it in the ‘very poor’ category. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed elevated pollution levels across several monitoring stations, with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant.

New Delhi AQI Touches 472 In Early Hours

Pollution levels were significantly higher in the early hours, when New Delhi recorded an AQI of 472, placing it in the hazardous category. PM2.5 concentration stood at 311 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), while PM10 levels reached 386 µg/m³.

The national capital ranked 18th among the world's most polluted cities during the period.

Of the 59 monitoring stations across Delhi, 58 reported valid readings. As many as 56 stations recorded AQI levels above 200, while 29 registered readings exceeding 300, indicating widespread pollution across the city.

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Chhawla Records Delhi's Highest AQI At 398

Chhawla emerged as the most polluted locality, recording an AQI of 398. Chandni Chowk followed with 383, while Delhi Technological University (DTU) registered 382.

Other areas reporting high pollution levels included Delhi University's North Campus at 378 and IIT Delhi at 375.

Among the remaining stations in the top 10, ITO recorded an AQI of 369, Burari Crossing 366, Pusa (IITM) 361, NIH Narela 356 and NSUT Jaffarpur 351.

Post-Diwali Pollution Pushes PM2.5 Beyond 760 At Akshardham

The impact of Diwali celebrations continued to reflect in particulate matter levels. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data showed that PM2.5 concentration at Akshardham reached 760.99 µg/m³ at 11 pm on Sunday.

The hourly reading was more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 µg/m³. However, it is important to note that the figure represented an hourly concentration and not a 24-hour average.

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Ghaziabad And Noida Also Report Hazardous Air Quality

Pollution remained a concern across the National Capital Region (NCR), with neighbouring cities also reporting elevated particulate matter levels.

According to the IQAir dashboard, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 289, while Noida and Greater Noida registered 243 each, placing all three in the ‘poor’ category.

Other readings indicated more severe conditions, with Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 591 and PM2.5 concentration of 371 µg/m³. Noida also registered an AQI of 478 in another reported reading, placing it in the hazardous category.

With pollution levels remaining elevated, residents have been advised to minimise outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks when stepping outside and use air purifiers indoors where possible.