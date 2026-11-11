ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ With AQI At 301, Chhawla Most Polluted; Early Reading Hits Severe 472

Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ With AQI At 301, Chhawla Most Polluted; Early Reading Hits Severe 472

Delhi recorded an AQI of 301 on Wednesday, while Chhawla topped the pollution chart at 398 as hazardous air continued to affect NCR cities.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi recorded
  • Early morning, New Delhi's AQI reached hazardous 472.
  • Post-Diwali, Akshardham PM2.5 levels soared to 760.99.
  • Ghaziabad and Noida also reported hazardous air quality.

Delhi continued to battle severe air pollution on Wednesday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301, keeping it in the ‘very poor’ category. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed elevated pollution levels across several monitoring stations, with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant.

New Delhi AQI Touches 472 In Early Hours

Pollution levels were significantly higher in the early hours, when New Delhi recorded an AQI of 472, placing it in the hazardous category. PM2.5 concentration stood at 311 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), while PM10 levels reached 386 µg/m³.

The national capital ranked 18th among the world's most polluted cities during the period.

Of the 59 monitoring stations across Delhi, 58 reported valid readings. As many as 56 stations recorded AQI levels above 200, while 29 registered readings exceeding 300, indicating widespread pollution across the city.

 

ALSO READ: US House Blocks Impeachment Push Against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump Hails Decision

Chhawla Records Delhi's Highest AQI At 398

Chhawla emerged as the most polluted locality, recording an AQI of 398. Chandni Chowk followed with 383, while Delhi Technological University (DTU) registered 382.

Other areas reporting high pollution levels included Delhi University's North Campus at 378 and IIT Delhi at 375.

Among the remaining stations in the top 10, ITO recorded an AQI of 369, Burari Crossing 366, Pusa (IITM) 361, NIH Narela 356 and NSUT Jaffarpur 351.

Post-Diwali Pollution Pushes PM2.5 Beyond 760 At Akshardham

The impact of Diwali celebrations continued to reflect in particulate matter levels. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data showed that PM2.5 concentration at Akshardham reached 760.99 µg/m³ at 11 pm on Sunday.

The hourly reading was more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 µg/m³. However, it is important to note that the figure represented an hourly concentration and not a 24-hour average.

ALSO READ: ‘False Narratives’: India Flags Reports Of Chinese Nationals Portraying Dhaka As Delhi, Urges Action

Ghaziabad And Noida Also Report Hazardous Air Quality

Pollution remained a concern across the National Capital Region (NCR), with neighbouring cities also reporting elevated particulate matter levels.

According to the IQAir dashboard, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 289, while Noida and Greater Noida registered 243 each, placing all three in the ‘poor’ category.

Other readings indicated more severe conditions, with Ghaziabad recording an AQI of 591 and PM2.5 concentration of 371 µg/m³. Noida also registered an AQI of 478 in another reported reading, placing it in the hazardous category.

With pollution levels remaining elevated, residents have been advised to minimise outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks when stepping outside and use air purifiers indoors where possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday?

Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 301 on Wednesday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. PM2.5 was identified as the dominant pollutant.

How high did the AQI reach in New Delhi during the early hours?

In the early hours, New Delhi's AQI touched 472, categorizing the air quality as hazardous. PM2.5 concentration was 311 µg/m³ during this period.

Which locality in Delhi recorded the highest AQI?

Chhawla emerged as the most polluted locality in Delhi, recording an AQI of 398. Chandni Chowk followed with 383.

How did Diwali celebrations impact pollution levels in Delhi?

Post-Diwali, PM2.5 concentration at Akshardham reached 760.99 µg/m³ on Sunday evening. This hourly reading was over 50 times the WHO's recommended 24-hour guideline.

What precautions are advised for Delhi residents due to high pollution?

Residents are advised to minimise outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks when stepping outside, and use air purifiers indoors where possible.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Aqi Today Delhi AQI November 11
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
India
Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said he was trying to deal with it fairly
Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said he was trying to deal with it fairly
India
Visit Ram temple on Dec 6, apologise to kar sevaks: UP BJP chief to Akhilesh
Visit Ram temple on Dec 6, apologise to kar sevaks: UP BJP chief to Akhilesh
India
Sonia Gandhi Reveals In Memoir She Has Never Seen Photograph Of Rajiv’s Remains
Sonia Gandhi Reveals In Memoir She Has Never Seen Photograph Of Rajiv’s Remains
Advertisement

Videos

Beed Fire: Massive Blaze at Maharashtra Prohibition Department Office
Assam Accident: Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails Near Digaru
Railway Update: No Deaths Reported in Assam Train Derailment So Far
UP Politics: Akhilesh's Ayodhya Visit Adds New Twist to 80:20 Equation
Political Showdown: Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi Clash Over Muslim Vote Bank in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget