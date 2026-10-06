Delhi Cop's Promotion Put On Hold After Journalist's Sexual Harassment Allegation

The Delhi government has put on hold its order giving ACP Vivek Bhagat the current duty charge (CDC) of Additional DCP. The government will modify the order and issue it again. Vivek Bhagat has been accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3. Protests have also been underway outside Parliament Street Police Station for the past three days, demanding registration of an FIR in the matter.

According to the Delhi government, the process of granting the current duty charge of Additional DCP to 12 officers of Union Territories had begun on August 25. The government said the process had started before the controversy involving Bhagat emerged.

The order assigning the charge to the officers was issued after receiving approval on October 5.

After the controversy emerged, Vivek Bhagat himself said that he did not want to take charge as Additional DCP until the investigation into the alleged harassment of the woman journalist was completed. Following this, the government decided to modify the earlier order.

Order To Be Reissued For Remaining 11 Officers

According to the government, the order will be amended in Bhagat's case. A fresh order will also be issued granting the CDC charge of Additional DCP to the remaining 11 officers.

The government said the process of assigning the charge had been underway for some time and should not be linked to the ongoing controversy.

One Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Poster

Amid the controversy, Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly creating an objectionable poster of Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat using artificial intelligence and circulating it on social media.

According to the allegations, the AI-generated poster depicted Vivek Bhagat misbehaving with the woman journalist. Police have alleged that the poster was created and circulated on social media as part of a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere.

Delhi Police produced the arrested accused before a court and obtained police custody. The police are now investigating who else may have been involved in creating and circulating the poster.

According to the police, the role of some more people may emerge during the investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest them.