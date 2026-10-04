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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi's 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library To Be Shifted? Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Delhi's 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library To Be Shifted? Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The court has taken note of the issue considering the need to protect nearly 8.5 lakh rare books and historical documents housed in the library.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 12:24 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the proposed relocation of Delhi's 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva will hear the matter on Monday. Concerns have been raised over the absence of adequate space for the library in the new structures being developed under the Central Vista project. The court has taken note of the issue considering the need to protect nearly 8.5 lakh rare books and historical documents housed in the library.

The history of the Central Secretariat Library dates back to 1891, when it was established as the Imperial Secretariat Library. After the capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the library was also moved to Delhi.

The library is currently housed in Shastri Bhawan and has a collection of more than 8.5 lakh books, rare publications, government records and gazettes. Given the scale and nature of its collection, it is regarded not merely as a library but also as an important repository of the country's administrative and historical records.

What Is The Central Vista Dispute Over The Library?

Under the Central Vista project, Shastri Bhawan is proposed to be removed to make way for new government infrastructure. As a result, plans were made to shift the Central Secretariat Library from its existing premises.

This raised questions over whether the new plan would provide adequate space for the library and ensure the safe preservation of its rare collection.

However, the government has now clarified its position. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on October 2 that space has been allocated for the Central Secretariat Library under the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan and the necessary process for its construction is underway.

Why Is The Library Important?

The library's collection includes rare books as well as government documents, old records and gazettes. Ensuring the safety of these materials during any relocation is therefore a key concern.

Experts have also stressed the need for proper documentation, preservation measures, temperature control and digitisation while shifting such a valuable collection.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS SUpreme COurt Central Secretariat Library
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