Dehradun Police seizes over Rs 1.5 crore unaccounted cash from SUV; 3 held

​ Dehradun, May 15 (PTI): Dehradun Police on Friday seized around Rs 1.55 crore unaccounted cash from a Maharashtra-registered SUV during a checking operation in the Rajendra Nagar area.

According to the police, ​the recovery was made under 'Operation Prahar' by a team from Cantt police station.

Acting on information, a police team intercepted an SUV on Sirmour Marg and found currency notes concealed inside a specially designed secret cabin located between the middle and rear seats of the vehicle.

​ The driver, Satish Bhai from Gujarat's Mehsana, initially failed to produce valid documents. Two other occupants, Thakur Jaswant Sangh Banaji and Sachin Patel, both residents of Gujarat, were also detained.

​ "The driver admitted during interrogation that the vehicle contained a large sum of money," a police officer said.

​The Income Tax Department was immediately notified. A team led by Assistant Director of Income Tax Pankaj Khatri reached the spot to conduct a formal search and inventory of the seized cash.

​Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were transporting the cash from Varanasi, the officer said. The driver claimed the money was intended for Jaswant, one of the co-passengers.

The suspects could not provide any legal documentation or source for the recovery, the officer said, adding that the Income Tax Department is currently recording statements and assessing the exact valuation.

​The police have seized the vehicle and handed over the case to the Income Tax Department for further legal proceedings. ​PTI AKY MNK APL APL

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