Dehradun man held for allegedly killing wife after domestic dispute

Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI): A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon during an argument at their home in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramji Pal, was arrested at the scene soon after police were alerted about the incident in the Mohini Road area, they said. His wife, Sonu Pal (35), died on the spot.

According to police, the couple, originally from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Dehradun only about 15 days ago and were living in a servant quarter at the rear of a house on Mohini Road, where the incident took place.

Pal works as a mason, while Sonu was employed as a domestic helper in the same house, police said.

The couple has an 11-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. Both children were at school when the incident occurred, they said.

Police said a dispute had been going on between the couple for the past few days. On Thursday, during an argument, Ramji allegedly flew into a rage and attacked Sonu on the neck with a pathal, a sharp, knife-like weapon, killing her on the spot.

Police said the accused was arrested at the scene and further legal action is being taken in the matter. PTI DPT NB NB

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