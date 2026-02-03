3 Dead, Several Injured As HRTC Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Kalsi

A major road accident occurred on Monday in the Kalsi region of Uttarakhand when a Himachal Roadways passenger bus en route from Neruwa in Himachal Pradesh to Vikasnagar lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Sudoi Khadd on the Kuanau–Meenak road. Three people died and several others were injured in the accident.

The incident triggered panic in the area. Preliminary information suggests that more than 30 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A bus carrying passengers falls into a gorge in the Kalsi area of Dehradun district; Teams of SDRF are present at the accident site are carrying out search and rescue



(video source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/QmCG06wXus — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

SDRF Teams Rushed to Site

As soon as information about the accident was received by the CCR Dehradun, concerned agencies were alerted. Given the seriousness of the incident, four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched immediately from Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori and Tyuni to the accident site.

Rescue operations are proving challenging due to the accident site being located in a remote hilly area and the extreme depth of the gorge.

Local villagers were the first to reach the site and initiate rescue operations. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling on a narrow mountain road when the driver suddenly lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge straight into the gorge.

Following the crash, cries for help were heard from the gorge. Several passengers are believed to be trapped inside the bus. Rescue teams are descending into the gorge using ropes and stretchers to evacuate the injured.

According to available information, at least three people have lost their lives in the accident so far, including two women and one man. More than a dozen passengers are reported to have been injured.

The injured are being provided first aid and shifted to nearby hospitals, while arrangements are being made to refer critically injured passengers to higher medical centres. Ambulances and medical teams have been deployed at the spot.

Cause Of Accident Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed. Poor road conditions, sharp bends combined with high speed, or a possible technical failure are being considered as potential reasons.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and authorities are awaiting official confirmation regarding the exact number of passengers and casualties. The administration has urged people to avoid rumours and cooperate with rescue teams