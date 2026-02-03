Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia3 Dead, Several Injured As HRTC Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Kalsi

3 Dead, Several Injured As HRTC Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Kalsi

At least three people have lost their lives in the accident so far, including two women and one man. More than a dozen passengers are reported to have been injured.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)

A major road accident occurred on Monday in the Kalsi region of Uttarakhand when a Himachal Roadways passenger bus en route from Neruwa in Himachal Pradesh to Vikasnagar lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Sudoi Khadd on the Kuanau–Meenak road. Three people died and several others were injured in the accident.

The incident triggered panic in the area. Preliminary information suggests that more than 30 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

SDRF Teams Rushed to Site

As soon as information about the accident was received by the CCR Dehradun, concerned agencies were alerted. Given the seriousness of the incident, four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched immediately from Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori and Tyuni to the accident site.

Rescue operations are proving challenging due to the accident site being located in a remote hilly area and the extreme depth of the gorge. 

Local villagers were the first to reach the site and initiate rescue operations. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling on a narrow mountain road when the driver suddenly lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge straight into the gorge.

Following the crash, cries for help were heard from the gorge. Several passengers are believed to be trapped inside the bus. Rescue teams are descending into the gorge using ropes and stretchers to evacuate the injured.

According to available information, at least three people have lost their lives in the accident so far, including two women and one man. More than a dozen passengers are reported to have been injured.

The injured are being provided first aid and shifted to nearby hospitals, while arrangements are being made to refer critically injured passengers to higher medical centres. Ambulances and medical teams have been deployed at the spot.

Cause Of Accident Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed. Poor road conditions, sharp bends combined with high speed, or a possible technical failure are being considered as potential reasons.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and authorities are awaiting official confirmation regarding the exact number of passengers and casualties. The administration has urged people to avoid rumours and cooperate with rescue teams

Related Video

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand HIMACHAL PRADESH HRTC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Safe for Agriculture, Dairy; Govt Promises Full Transparency in Parliament
Breaking News: Govt Ready for Discussion on India‑US Trade Deal, Nadda Calls Opposition ‘Irresponsible & Anti-National’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget