The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets, marking a major step toward boosting India’s aerial capabilities. These aircraft, to be manufactured by French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation in collaboration with Indian partners, are expected to feature over 60% indigenous content, underscoring a push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Officials reveal that the proposal, estimated at more than ₹2 lakh crore, is currently under review by the Defence Ministry, including its Defence Finance wing. Once cleared, it will be presented to the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), led by the Defence Secretary, before moving to the Defence Acquisition Council for final approval.

“The Indian Air Force’s Statement of Case (SoC) for 114 Rafale jets was received by the Defence Ministry a few days ago and is now being evaluated across various departments, including Defence Finance. Following internal deliberations, the proposal will be placed before the DPB and subsequently the Defence Acquisition Council,” officials told India Today.

If approved, this would become the largest Rafale acquisition in history, expanding India’s fleet to 176 aircraft. The IAF has already inducted 36 Rafales, while the Indian Navy has placed orders for an additional 36 jets under government-to-government agreements.

The timing of the proposal coincides with the Rafale’s impressive performance during Operation Sindoor, where the aircraft successfully outmaneuvered Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles using the advanced Spectra electronic warfare suite. The new jets, to be produced domestically, are expected to carry longer-range air-to-ground missiles, surpassing the capabilities of the current Scalp missiles, which have seen extensive use against military and terrorist targets in Pakistan.

As part of the programme, Dassault Aviation plans to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for Rafale’s M-88 engines in Hyderabad. The French company has already set up a service unit for French-origin fighter jets, while Indian firms such as Tata are expected to play a significant role in the production process.

The IAF is in urgent need of modern fighter jets to strengthen India’s regional security posture. Looking ahead, the air force plans to build its future fleet around a combination of Su-30 MKIs, Rafales, and indigenous aircraft projects, creating a balanced and technologically advanced aerial force.