Defamation complaint filed against preacher Dhirendra Shastri over comments on Lord Krishna

Agra, Nov 5 (PTI): A criminal defamation complaint was filed against religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri in an Agra court over his remarks about Lord Krishna, a lawyer said on Thursday.

Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh filed the complaint before the Agra Civil Court, alleging that Shastri made derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna during a religious discourse, hurting the sentiments and social standing of his descendants.

Shastri compared the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Ram Katha in Karera in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the complaint, Shastri said, "Those who follow Krishna might feel bad, but Krishna is very crooked. Even when he stands, he is bent at three places."

The complainant argued that Lord Krishna was born in human form in the Dwapar Yuga and that his descendants continue to live in India. He cited historical references to communities such as the Jadoons, Jadejas and Bhatis to support his claim.

Singh also claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna through his maternal side and alleged that the remarks hurt the religious sentiments of Krishna's descendants and damaged their social reputation.

The complaint was taken up for preliminary hearing before Civil Judge Kanchan Kumar.

The court registered the case and fixed December 14 for the next hearing.

The development comes a day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav urged organisers and sponsors of religious programmes to stay away from controversial preachers.

Reacting to Yadav's remarks, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas, saying those whose own conduct was questionable should not preach others. PTI COR CDN VN

VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)