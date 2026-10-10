Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Mourn Former Congress General Secretary Deepak Babaria’s Death

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of their party colleague, Deepak Babaria, who died on Saturday. They said his departure is a big loss for the Congress.

Babaria was a former general secretary of the Congress and was earlier the party in-charge for Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. He died early Saturday after a prolonged illness.

"The news of the passing of senior Congress leader and former General Secretary Shri Deepak Babaria ji is extremely heartbreaking.

"His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the Congress family. His dedication to the organisation and his contribution to strengthening the party will always be remembered," Gandhi said in a post on X.

In this difficult time, he said, "I express my deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues, and supporters. Heartfelt tribute and salutations to Deepak ji."

Kharge said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Babaria.

"A dedicated Congressman known for his simplicity, sincerity and unwavering commitment to Congress ideology, he began his political journey by championing the rights of workers and raising his voice for labour and trade unions.

"His demise is a profound loss to the Congress party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in this hour of grief," the Congress president said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said he was deeply pained to hear of the tragic demise of his dear colleague.

"He served the organisation with utmost dedication for decades, and was an integral part of our party.

"May his soul rest in peace, and our sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers in this time of grief," Venugopal said.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said, "Having worked closely with him over the years, I knew him as a leader of immense dedication and profound moral responsibility. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also remembered Babaria as a fiercely-ideological politician committed to various public causes.

"I vividly recall my long years of close association with him. A man of great simplicity and integrity," he said.

Several other Congress leaders, including party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Surjewala and Sachin Pilot, also expressed grief and described Babaria as a dedicated Congressman. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also remembered Babaria as a loyal soldier of the party.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)