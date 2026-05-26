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HomeNewsIndiaDecomposing body of woman found in house in Manesar; husband, live-in partner on run

Decomposing body of woman found in house in Manesar; husband, live-in partner on run

Gurugram, May 25 (PTI): The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing for three days was found in a decomposing state in the bathroom of a rented room in Manesar where her husband resided with his live-in partner, police said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Gurugram, May 25 (PTI): The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing for three days was found in a decomposing state in the bathroom of a rented room in Manesar where her husband resided with his live-in partner, police said on Monday.

The deceased woman's parents accused her husband and his live-in partner, both of whom are absconding, of her murder, they said.

According to the police, Madhu, a native of Umrain village in Alwar district, Rajasthan, had married Ankit Bhagat of Manesar village on February 19 this year.

Ankit was unemployed and worked in agriculture. On May 21, Madhu suddenly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The police said that Madhu's father, Ashok, alleged that on May 21, his son-in-law and his family visited their house and claimed that Madhu had decamped with some jewellery.

On May 22, when they went to file a police report, Ankit suddenly disappeared.

During questioning, neighbours revealed that they had seen Madhu leaving on a scooter with her husband on May 21, the police said.

A background check revealed that Ankit had rented a room near the Manesar bus stand two years ago, where he had been living with another woman, said police.

On Sunday, when a police team went to the rented room, it found it locked from the outside, Manesar Police Station SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

The police broke down the door and were attacked by a strong stench. In the bathroom, they found Madhu's decomposing body, he said.

According to sources, neighbours saw Ankit and his live-in partner leaving the room on the night of May 22.

The police handed over Madhu's body to her family on Monday after a post-mortem.

"The parents of the deceased woman filed a complaint with the police, accusing her husband, Ankit, and his live-in partner of murder. The accused are currently absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Kumar said. PTI COR VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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