Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti

'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence in Yemen has been cancelled after family appeals and diplomatic efforts. Her 13-year-old daughter’s emotional plea added urgency to the case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:56 AM (IST)

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has been spared the death penalty in Yemen, bringing a wave of relief to her family and supporters back home. Yemeni authorities have officially revoked her death sentence, according to a statement from the office of Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, as reported by ANI on Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after a crucial high-level meeting held in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, where officials reached a consensus to completely cancel the execution order. This marks a significant reversal from the earlier decision, which had temporarily suspended her sentence just days before she was scheduled to be executed.

Execution Was Scheduled For July 16

Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, had been convicted of murder in Yemen and was originally set to face execution on July 16. However, a last-minute intervention by the Indian government led Yemeni authorities to put the sentence on hold. This pause gave both parties time to work towards a potential resolution.

Family Travels to Yemen

In a deeply emotional gesture, Priya’s family—including her 13-year-old daughter Mishel and husband Thomas—traveled to Yemen to appeal directly to the Houthi authorities. They were joined by Indian Christian evangelist KA Paul in their efforts to secure her release.

A video shared by news agency PTI captured a poignant moment: young Mishel, speaking in a mix of Malayalam and English, tearfully saying “I love you, mamma.” Though much of her speech was inaudible, the emotion was unmistakable.

Statement From Grand Mufti

“The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned,” the Grand Mufti’s office confirmed. “A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier.”

Diplomatic Push From India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has remained actively involved throughout. Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the ministry was providing all necessary support to Priya and her family. He also noted that India was in communication with “friendly governments” to help advance the case through alternate diplomatic channels.

The Indian government has played an active role in the case, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extending legal and diplomatic support throughout the process. On July 17, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the ministry was doing everything possible to assist Priya and her family, including appointing a lawyer to navigate the legal procedures in Yemen.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
MEA Nimisha Priya Yemen Execution Grand Mufti Indian Nurse Yemen Death Sentence Cancelled KA Paul Mishel Priya Indian Government Intervention Sanaa High-level Meeting
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget