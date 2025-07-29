In a dramatic turn of events, Indian nurse Nimisha Priya has been spared the death penalty in Yemen, bringing a wave of relief to her family and supporters back home. Yemeni authorities have officially revoked her death sentence, according to a statement from the office of Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, as reported by ANI on Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after a crucial high-level meeting held in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, where officials reached a consensus to completely cancel the execution order. This marks a significant reversal from the earlier decision, which had temporarily suspended her sentence just days before she was scheduled to be executed.

Execution Was Scheduled For July 16

Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, had been convicted of murder in Yemen and was originally set to face execution on July 16. However, a last-minute intervention by the Indian government led Yemeni authorities to put the sentence on hold. This pause gave both parties time to work towards a potential resolution.

Family Travels to Yemen

In a deeply emotional gesture, Priya’s family—including her 13-year-old daughter Mishel and husband Thomas—traveled to Yemen to appeal directly to the Houthi authorities. They were joined by Indian Christian evangelist KA Paul in their efforts to secure her release.

A video shared by news agency PTI captured a poignant moment: young Mishel, speaking in a mix of Malayalam and English, tearfully saying “I love you, mamma.” Though much of her speech was inaudible, the emotion was unmistakable.

Statement From Grand Mufti

On the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian national facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen, Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar's office says, "The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level…"

“The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned,” the Grand Mufti’s office confirmed. “A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier.”

Diplomatic Push From India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has remained actively involved throughout. Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the ministry was providing all necessary support to Priya and her family. He also noted that India was in communication with “friendly governments” to help advance the case through alternate diplomatic channels.

