Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala Congress sought CJI's resignation, triggering controversy.

SCBA condemned remarks; party deleted post, Congress disowned.

Opposition leaders petitioned SC challenging Election Commission's SIR.

The demand by the Kerala Congress for Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s resignation has triggered a controversy, with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemning the party’s remarks.

The SCBA said every individual has the right to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with the law. However, it said statements of this nature insult the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the judicial process.

The Bar Association appealed to its members and everyone else to uphold the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

Amid the viral post, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared an image of an auto-rickshaw bearing a message taking a dig at the Opposition’s allegations of “vote chori”.

The message written on the auto-rickshaw read: “Vote chori nahi ho rahi hai, bass janta choro ko vote nahi de rahi” (Votes are not being stolen; people are simply not voting for thieves).

India's message is "Laud and Clear" https://t.co/LiLZkw6I5h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2026

Kerala Congress Deletes Post Seeking CJI’s Resignation

The Kerala Congress had sought CJI Surya Kant’s resignation in a post on X, drawing criticism from the BJP. As the controversy escalated, the party deleted the post.

In its now-deleted post, the Kerala Congress had said, “Dear Surya Kant, if you are unable to handle law and order, resign immediately. We will bring someone else in your place who can handle it.”

Pawan Khera Calls Post ‘Completely Wrong’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera reacted to the deletion of the post, saying the party did not agree with the remarks, irrespective of who had made them.

“We do not agree with this at all, whoever may have done it. This is completely wrong. We have complete faith in the judiciary of this country and respect the highest court. That is why we went to the doors of the highest court and knocked on them, because we have faith in the judiciary,” Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi, 10 Opposition Leaders Move Supreme Court Over SIR

The controversy comes as Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders have filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision-making process concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petition seeks disclosure of the Election Commission’s complete files, agendas, meeting minutes, notings and objections related to disputed decisions. These include the June 24, 2025, decision to initiate the SIR, as well as access logs for the ECINET and ERONET platforms.

It also seeks a judicial examination of whether the decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and the Supreme Court’s ruling in T.N. Seshan v. Union of India.

A key demand is that the court ensure no voter’s name is deleted without prior notice and a proper opportunity to be heard. The petition also seeks directions for the publication of booth-wise lists of deleted voters, including the reasons for deletion and demographic information.

Petition Seeks Independent Audit, Interim Stay On SIR

The petition calls for an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit deletions and changes in voter databases, including ECINET and ERONET. It also seeks an interim stay on the ongoing SIR until the matter is decided.

The petition further asks the court to direct the Election Commission to ensure that every decision related to the SIR is taken in accordance with the 2023 law and properly documented through meeting minutes.