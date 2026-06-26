DDA carries out demolition drive in Yamuna Bazar area

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI): Several properties were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday in the Yamuna Bazar area.

The authorities identified this area as 'O-Zone' along the Yamuna, designated as a protected, no-construction floodplain, which is under the management of DDA.

"The residents of Yamuna Bazaar Ghat No 2 to 32 are informed that as per the directions given by the National Green Tribunal to the Delhi Development Authority, the floodplain area of River Yamuna falling under the jurisdiction of DDA is to be freed from all types of encroachments," the notice dated June 23 had said.

Carrying whatever belongings they could salvage, residents were seen leaving the area amid uncertainty over where they would move next. Some alleged that the authorities did not allow trucks or tempos to enter the area to transport their belongings.

Nagendra Mishra, a light technician in his 40s who works near Kashmere Gate and has lived in the area for nearly two decades, said his family does not want to move into a shelter home.

"I have a family of eight. They have asked us to shift to different night shelters. Those facilities are not safe for us. Our daughters don't feel safe there," Mishra said.

Nishadraj operates a boat near Ghat No 9, ferrying people and pilgrims across the Yamuna and bringing families to immerse the ashes of their loved ones in the holy river.

"Two days ago, officials came and told us that everything must be removed by June 25. We had seen it coming," he said, resignation in his voice.

"Where do we go now?" he asked, staring at the Yamuna.

Nishadraj said that around 100 families whose lives depend on ferry services and religious rites on the Yamuna have been affected by the demolition, including eight or nine families who have, for generations, looked to the river for a living.

There was no official response from DDA on the matter.

Residents have been asked to move to nearby shelter homes. PTI SSM VBH SGV MPL MPL

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