India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub

'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub

Narottam Mishra urged supporters to remain calm after the BJP denied him a Datia bypoll ticket, even as protests turned violent.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP denied Narottam Mishra bypoll ticket, sparking unrest.
  • Mishra urged calm as supporters blocked highway violently.
  • Violent protests injured police, blocking highway for hours.
  • BJP chose Ashutosh Tiwari; Mishra met central leadership.

Narottam Mishra, former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, has appealed to his supporters to maintain peace after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll. His appeal came amid widespread protests by supporters, who blocked a national highway, clashed with police and demanded that the party reconsider its decision.

The BJP on Friday announced Ashutosh Tiwari, a senior RSS functionary with a long organisational background, as its candidate for the bypoll, ending speculation that Mishra would be fielded from the constituency he represented for over two decades. The decision has triggered unrest in Datia, highlighting the former minister's continued influence in the region.

Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Decision

Responding to the protests, Mishra urged party workers not to resort to extreme measures and said internal disagreements should be raised through party forums.

“This is the party’s decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions… Within the party forum, views are expressed in an appropriate manner. They are not conveyed in this fashion,” Mishra said, as per reports.

The BJP's decision came as a surprise to many, particularly because Mishra had reportedly purchased nomination papers in anticipation of contesting the bypoll.

ALSO READ: 'J&K Is Integral Part Of India': Indian Diplomat Corrects Incorrect Map At Dhaka Seminar

Highway Blockade Turns Violent, Police Officers Injured

Despite Mishra's appeal, protests intensified across Datia. More than 3,000 supporters reportedly blocked National Highway-44 on Friday evening, resulting in a traffic jam stretching nearly 15 kilometres. Vehicles remained stranded for almost 12 hours before police attempted to clear the road.

The situation turned violent early Saturday when protesters allegedly began pelting stones at police personnel.

“Around 4 am, the mob suddenly began throwing stones at the police team,” Datia Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal told ANI.

The officer, along with at least six other policemen, sustained injuries during the clashes. Police initially used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd before carrying out a mild lathi-charge as the violence escalated.

Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhede said protesters also vandalised police vehicles and forced shops in the area to shut.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Pushes To Revive US-Iran Peace Talks, Sharif Speaks To Iranian, Qatari Leaders

Why BJP Denied Mishra The Ticket

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a bank fraud case, in which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Given Mishra's long political association with Datia, many expected the six-time MLA to be renominated in an effort to regain the seat he lost in the 2023 Assembly elections by around 7,000 votes.

Instead, the BJP chose Ashutosh Tiwari, a Datia native and long-time RSS and BJP organiser. According to party sources, the decision was taken after assessing grassroots feedback from the constituency.

Before You Go

Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Narottam Mishra denied a ticket by the BJP?

The BJP chose Ashutosh Tiwari, a senior RSS functionary, as its candidate for the Datia bypoll. Party sources indicated the decision was based on grassroots feedback from the constituency.

How did Narottam Mishra's supporters react to the BJP's decision?

Mishra's supporters protested by blocking National Highway-44, causing a 15-km traffic jam. They also clashed with police, pelting stones and vandalizing vehicles.

What was Narottam Mishra's appeal after the BJP's decision?

Mishra appealed to his supporters to maintain peace and not resort to extreme measures. He urged them to express their disagreements through party forums instead.

Who is the BJP's chosen candidate for the Datia bypoll?

The BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari, a senior RSS functionary and Datia native, as its candidate. He has a long organizational background within the party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narottam Mishra Datia BJP Madhya Pradesh Ashutosh Tiwari
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub
'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub
India
India's Naval Strength Grows As Rajnath Singh Commissions INS Mahendragiri
India's Naval Strength Grows As Rajnath Singh Commissions INS Mahendragiri
India
Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing During Switzerland Trip; Police Probe Rs 50 Cr Investment Claims
Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing During Switzerland Trip; Police Probe Rs 50 Cr Investment Claims
India
Love Loneliness And The Future Of Storytelling With Novelist And Editor Sayantan Ghosh
Love Loneliness And The Future Of Storytelling With Novelist And Editor Sayantan Ghosh
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row
Weather News: Monsoon Fury Across India, Floods, Landslides and Rain Disasters Create Chaos in Many States
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Political Row in Meerut, Chandrashekhar Azad Stopped, Sangeet Som to Visit
MP Politics: Massive Protests Erupt in Datia After Narottam Mishra Denied BJP Ticket, Police Lathicharge Supporters
Defence News: Rajnath Singh Inducts 75% Indigenous INS Mahendragiri into Indian Navy, Maritime Strength Gets Major Boost
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget