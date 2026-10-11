India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Announces March To Supreme Court Tomorrow, Demands End To ‘Vote Chori’ And SIR

‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Announces March To Supreme Court Tomorrow, Demands End To ‘Vote Chori’ And SIR

Rahul Gandhi announced an Opposition march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to ‘vote chori’, a halt to SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi announced Opposition march to Supreme Court Monday.
  • Also sought CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, citing police action.
  • Gandhi urged widespread participation against alleged undemocratic actions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that the Opposition would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement, Gandhi alleged that young protesters who took to the streets in Delhi on Saturday were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers despite demonstrating peacefully.

“Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons,” he said, adding, “This is not the India we want.”

Rahul Gandhi Calls For March To Supreme Court

Gandhi said the march would bring together Indians across party lines, gender, caste, community and state boundaries. He called on young people, Opposition parties, civil society groups and all those who believe in democracy and the Constitution to participate.

“We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar,” he said.

‘They Cannot Silence India’s Voice’

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Gandhi said they could not silence the country's voice.

“These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside,” he said.

Gandhi said the march would be held in the spirit of “love, brotherhood and patriotism”. He concluded his statement with the slogan “Daro mat” (Don't be afraid), reiterating that “all of India” would march to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the march to the Supreme Court?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the Opposition would march to the Supreme Court. He made the announcement on Sunday.

What allegations did Rahul Gandhi make regarding Saturday's protests?

Gandhi alleged that young protesters in Delhi were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers despite demonstrating peacefully. He stated,

Who is Rahul Gandhi calling upon to join the march?

Gandhi called on young people, Opposition parties, civil society groups, and all who believe in democracy and the Constitution to participate. He emphasized uniting Indians across various lines.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC SIR : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Urges Youth To Understand Indira-Era Period
‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP Asks Youth To Recall Indira-Era Period
India
‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest
‘Haven’t Signed Any Bond Saying We Won’t Protest’: Dipke Vows To Hit Streets Again
India
‘Raja Ki Jaan Tote Mein Hai’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Targets Centre Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleges ‘Emergency-Like’ Situation
‘Raja Ki Jaan Tote Mein Hai’: CJP Targets Centre Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar After Release
India
‘Starlink Poses Threats To India’s Security Agencies’: Nishikant Dubey Hits Back At Elon Musk
‘Starlink Poses Threats To Security Agencies’: Nishikant Dubey Hits Back At Elon Musk
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Floods: Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River, Triggering Destructive Flooding
Supreme Court: Centre, Delhi Police And DMRC Asked To Respond By Tuesday
Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget