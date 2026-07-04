DAC nod for acquisition proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore to bolster armed forces' prowess

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded in-principle administrative approval to various acquisition proposals worth nearly Rs 52,000 crore to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

For the Indian Army, approval has been granted for procurement of anti-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) electronic warfare system 'Akash Tarnag', Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) weapon system, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection System for tanks and jet-based Kamikaze drone system, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various acquisition proposals for the defence forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 52,000 crore, it said.

'Akash Tarnag' will provide effective anti-UAV protection to the Army formations.

The MPATGM will enhance the potential of the infantry to counter mechanised threats of the adversary, while the MRSAM system provides medium-range air defence against a variety of stand-off aerial threats.

V-SHORADS with multi-spectral sensing will enhance counter-measure resilience and effectiveness of the Army, it said.

"The Active Protection System will be capable of improving the defence mechanism of tanks and enhancing their survivability. The jet-based Kamikaze drones will provide better electronic warfare capability, with greater lethality and survivability while also being cost effective," the ministry said.

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) and the setting-up of Land-Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for Electric Propulsion System, it said.

The MIGM will deny freedom of manoeuvre to the adversary. The NSUAS, equipped with advanced sensors, will enhance situational awareness of the Navy. The LBTF will meet the testing requirements for motors and associated propulsion systems of the Indian naval assets, the statement said.

"For the Indian Air Force, the approval was accorded for the procurement of Fixed-Wing Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS) and other proposals. The FW-HAPS will carry out persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, telecommunication and remote sensing for the Indian Air Force," it said. PTI KND DIV DIV

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