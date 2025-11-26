The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has rolled out a series of weather advisories for southern states as Cyclone Senyar gains strength over the Strait of Malacca. The alerts, which span November 25 to December 1, cover large parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the latest bulletin, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness persistent downpours from November 25 to 30, while Kerala and Mahe are likely to be impacted on November 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, in addition to Rayalaseema, between November 29 and December 1. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are projected to experience strong spells from November 26 to 29.

Cyclone Senyar’s Track, Strength & Expected Shift

The IMD confirmed that a deep depression brewing over the Strait of Malacca consolidated into Cyclone Senyar early Wednesday. As of 5:30 a.m. IST on November 26, the weather system was positioned at 5.0°N latitude and 98.0°E longitude, advancing westward at nearly 10 kmph. At that point, it was situated about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur in Indonesia, 260 km west-southwest of Malaysia’s George Town, 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry in the Nicobar Islands, and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm will retain its strength for about 24 hours before beginning a weakening phase. The system is expected to cross the Indonesian coast near latitude 5.0°N on Wednesday forenoon. Thereafter, projections show an initial west-southwest movement before the cyclone arcs back eastward over the next two days.

(A) Cyclonic Storm "Senyar" [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia The deep depression over Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards in past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph, intensified into a cyclonic storm "Senyar" [Pronunciation:… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2025

Are There School Closures In Tamil Nadu?

Compounding the weather challenges, a well-marked low-pressure area continues to hover over the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjacent southeast Sri Lanka, and sections of the equatorial Indian Ocean. The IMD observed this system at 5:30 a.m. on November 26 and predicts that it will move north-northwest and intensify into a depression within 24 hours, potentially contributing to additional rainfall over the region.

Meanwhile, intense showers have already disrupted routine activities in Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges were shut on Tuesday as a precautionary step, though an official statement regarding further closures for Wednesday is still awaited. Authorities have urged residents to monitor updates closely, noting that the evolving weather conditions will determine additional safety measures.