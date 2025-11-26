Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Senyar: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Formed, Alerts Across South India; Heavy Rain Likely Till Dec 1

Cyclone Senyar: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Formed, Alerts Across South India; Heavy Rain Likely Till Dec 1

IMD issues widespread alerts as Cyclone Senyar and a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system bring heavy rain risks across southern states including Tamil Nadu this week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has rolled out a series of weather advisories for southern states as Cyclone Senyar gains strength over the Strait of Malacca. The alerts, which span November 25 to December 1, cover large parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the latest bulletin, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness persistent downpours from November 25 to 30, while Kerala and Mahe are likely to be impacted on November 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, in addition to Rayalaseema, between November 29 and December 1. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are projected to experience strong spells from November 26 to 29.

Cyclone Senyar’s Track, Strength & Expected Shift

The IMD confirmed that a deep depression brewing over the Strait of Malacca consolidated into Cyclone Senyar early Wednesday. As of 5:30 a.m. IST on November 26, the weather system was positioned at 5.0°N latitude and 98.0°E longitude, advancing westward at nearly 10 kmph. At that point, it was situated about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur in Indonesia, 260 km west-southwest of Malaysia’s George Town, 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry in the Nicobar Islands, and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm will retain its strength for about 24 hours before beginning a weakening phase. The system is expected to cross the Indonesian coast near latitude 5.0°N on Wednesday forenoon. Thereafter, projections show an initial west-southwest movement before the cyclone arcs back eastward over the next two days.

Are There School Closures In Tamil Nadu?

Compounding the weather challenges, a well-marked low-pressure area continues to hover over the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjacent southeast Sri Lanka, and sections of the equatorial Indian Ocean. The IMD observed this system at 5:30 a.m. on November 26 and predicts that it will move north-northwest and intensify into a depression within 24 hours, potentially contributing to additional rainfall over the region.

Meanwhile, intense showers have already disrupted routine activities in Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges were shut on Tuesday as a precautionary step, though an official statement regarding further closures for Wednesday is still awaited. Authorities have urged residents to monitor updates closely, noting that the evolving weather conditions will determine additional safety measures.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Tamil NAdu Cyclone Senyar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Cities
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
India
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan News: After Dharmadhwaja Ceremony, Pakistan moves to UN Over 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition Incident
Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget