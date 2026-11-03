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English NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Murasu To Weaken Into Deep Depression By Midnight, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

Cyclone Murasu To Weaken Into Deep Depression By Midnight, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

IMD Says Cyclone Murasu Will Weaken Into A Deep Depression By Midnight, Forecasts Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Across Four States.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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  • Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Chhattisgarh anticipate very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, currently positioned over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, is likely to weaken gradually as it moves north-northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. According to the weather agency, the system is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon and further downgrade into a deep depression by midnight. 

Heavy Rainfall Alert

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining areas of Telangana on November 3.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 4. The weather department has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Rayalaseema and South Odisha on November 3, while South Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4.

Also Read: Iran Issues Nuclear Blast Survival Instructions Amid Fears Of Possible US Strike On Tehran: Report

Residents Advised Caution

The weather agency has advised people in the affected regions to remain alert and follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

The IMD has urged residents to take necessary precautions in view of the expected rainfall and keep track of further advisories as Cyclone Murasu changes intensity and moves north-northwestwards.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Civic Polls: NDA Ahead In All 13 Municipal Corporations, What's YSRCP's Position?

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Rain Alert IMD Alert
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