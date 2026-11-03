Cyclone Murasu To Weaken Into Deep Depression By Midnight, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Chhattisgarh anticipate very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, currently positioned over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, is likely to weaken gradually as it moves north-northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. According to the weather agency, the system is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon and further downgrade into a deep depression by midnight.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining areas of Telangana on November 3.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 4. The weather department has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Rayalaseema and South Odisha on November 3, while South Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4.

IMD Weather Warning | Cyclone Murasu Update ⚠️ Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” over south coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by noon and a Deep Depression by midnight on 3rd November 2026. 🌧️ Rainfall Warning: 🔴 Extremely Heavy Rainfall: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining Telangana on 3rd November. 🟠 Very Heavy Rainfall: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 4th November. 🟡 Heavy Rainfall: • Rayalaseema and South Odisha on 3rd November. • South Chhattisgarh on 3rd and 4th November. ⚠️ Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates and safety instructions. #IMD #WeatherUpdate #CycloneMurasu #CycloneAlert #WeatherWarning #AndhraPradesh #Telangana #Odisha #Chhattisgarh #HeavyRainfall #ExtremeRainfall #SevereCyclonicStorm #Murasu #RainAlert @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 3, 2026

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Residents Advised Caution

The weather agency has advised people in the affected regions to remain alert and follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

The IMD has urged residents to take necessary precautions in view of the expected rainfall and keep track of further advisories as Cyclone Murasu changes intensity and moves north-northwestwards.

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