Chandrababu Naidu Thanks Centre For Swift Support As Cyclone Murasu Batters Andhra Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Murasu severely damaged crops, disrupted life across 15 districts.

Andhra Pradesh CM thanked Centre for prompt cyclone relief support.

Union Home Minister assured aid; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed.

Cyclone crossed Andhra coast early Tuesday with 120kmph winds.

Amaravati, Nov 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its "prompt support and solidarity" during severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which has damaged standing crops across thousands of acres in 15 districts and disrupted normal life.

Naidu said the state machinery was working in close coordination with Central teams to carry out rescue and relief operations and clear roads.

"Dear Amit Shah ji, my heartfelt thanks for the Centre's prompt support and solidarity during cyclone Murasu. Our state machinery is working in complete coordination with central teams to execute rescue, relief, and road clearing without delay," Naidu said in a post on X, replying to Shah's message.

"Together, we will ensure absolute safety and swift recovery across Andhra Pradesh," the TDP chief added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Naidu over the phone and taken stock of the impact of Cyclone Murasu.

"Assured him (Naidu) of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt (Government) of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve," Shah said in a post on X.

He said he had assured Naidu that the Centre would extend all possible assistance and support.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were already on the ground, undertaking relief operations and assisting people in the cyclone-affected areas, he said.

The Government of India stood with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was prepared to respond to any situation, Shah added.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu left a trail of destruction along the Andhra Pradesh coast, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles and wrecking fishing boats as it crossed the coast early this morning.

Bapatla and Prakasam districts witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds, damaging standing crops and inundating several areas.

Vehicles were stranded on national highways as motorists struggled to navigate through poor visibility caused by heavy rain and strong winds, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded at several locations.

According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday, packing winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)