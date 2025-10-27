Cyclone Montha, predicted to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm, has begun lashing the Andhra Pradesh coast as coastal districts have started witnessing strong winds and rain as the system moves closer to land. In a release issued on Monday, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the cyclone, which moved at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours, was situated about 560 km off Visakhapatnam by evening.

It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm.

“Cyclone has begun. Coastal districts are witnessing rainfall accompanied by gales,” Jain said, urging residents to remain cautious and adhere to safety advisories.

Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As Visakhapatnam Airport

The South Central Railway on Monday announced cancellations of 72 trains scheduled for October 28 and 29, as per news agency ANS. Flight operations have also been affected, as officials at Visakhapatnam Airport confirmed that all IndiGo and Air India Express flights scheduled for October 28 have been cancelled due to adverse weather, India Today reported. Passengers were asked to check flight status before travelling to the airport.

District authorities have placed all emergency services on high alert. NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha told PTI Videos that “all departments were on high alert. Several teams have been deployed and are working in coordination. We have kept 180 rehabilitation centres ready, along with 24 drones for continuous weather monitoring.”

Similarly, Vijayawada Police Commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu said the police department had fully mobilised personnel across ward secretariats. “A control room is monitoring the situation, and 42 drones have been deployed for real-time assessment,” he said, adding that residents of 360 houses were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Floods, Evacuations and Coastal Erosion

Heavy rainfall over the last few days has disrupted normal life in several coastal and interior districts. In the Nagari constituency of Chittoor district, floodwaters from the Kushasthali river have snapped road connectivity between Nagari town and surrounding villages like Thiruttani and Pallipattu, forcing diversions through bypass routes. Police have been deployed to prevent people from approaching overflowing riverbanks.

In Kakinada district, strong winds and rough sea conditions have worsened coastal erosion at the Uppada coast. Police evacuated residents from Uppada, Subbampet, Mayapatnam and Suradapet as seawater advanced inland. Officials also released 1,000 cusecs of water from the Krishnapuram reservoir to ease flooding.

Tirupati district Collector S Venkateshwar said the 75-km coastline of the district, spanning five coastal mandals, was expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. “Control rooms have been set up, and people have been advised to remain indoors except for emergencies,” he said, as per PTI. Pilgrims travelling to Tirumala were urged to postpone their plans temporarily.

Odisha, Tamil Nadu Also Brace for Impact

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall and wind intensity are expected to increase as Montha approaches land. News agency ANI quoted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi as saying, “Cyclone ‘Montha’ is emerging from the Bay of Bengal. It will make landfall at Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast. It will not directly enter Odisha, but some districts of Odisha will definitely be affected by it… There is not much likelihood of significant damage, but still, all preparations are being made from our side.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Cyclone 'Montha', Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi says, "Cyclone 'Montha' is emerging from the Bay of Bengal. It will make landfall at Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast. It will not directly enter Odisha, but some districts of Odisha… pic.twitter.com/RO82yGo65A — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar, said, “The cyclone is expected to intensify by the morning of 28 October. It is likely to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada, around the evening and night of 28 October. While crossing, the cyclonic storm will have the intensity of a severe cyclonic storm, having the wind speed of 90-100 kmph.”

The IMD has issued rain and landslide warnings for several districts in Odisha.

Meanwhile, parts of northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, recorded heavy rainfall on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected preparedness works in North Chennai and Tiruvallur, saying, “The meteorological department has informed us that there will not be very heavy rain for the next 10 days. But even if it rains heavily, our government is prepared to face it.”

B Amudha, Director of RMC, noted that the name Montha was suggested by Thailand and means “fragrant flower”. She added that IMD is among six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres providing cyclone advisories to 13 member countries under the World Meteorological Organisation.

“Eighteen districts have received rainfall that is either above normal or significantly above normal,” Amudha said, adding that Tiruvallur recorded the day’s maximum rainfall at 50mm in Korattur and Thiruthani. She advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 29, with surface winds expected to gust up to 110 kmph.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Monitors Weather Impact

PTI reported that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely monitoring the situation caused by unseasonal rainfall and is in constant touch with district collectors and the State Emergency Operation Centre.

As Montha continues its course through the Bay of Bengal, weather agencies have warned of intensified rainfall across coastal regions, urging states to maintain high alert and ensure swift response to any emergencies.