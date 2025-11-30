Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' Delivers Aid, Medical Assistance To Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka

India's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' Delivers Aid, Medical Assistance To Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka

The IAF delivered relief supplies, medical teams, and evacuated stranded Indians via commercial and IAF flights.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft landed in Colombo today carrying disaster response supplies.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another Indian Air Force aircraft C130J carrying approx 10 tons of disaster response supplies, BHISHM Cubes and a medical team for on-site training and support has landed in Colombo."

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircrafts and IAF continues to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Evacuation of Indian passengers stranded in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah continues through commercial airlines and Indian Air Force flights. Two Indian Air Force flights, an IL 76 with 247 passengers to Thiruvananthapuram and a C 130 J with 76 passengers to Delhi (Hindon), have taken off from Colombo. Further evacuation of stranded passengers  through commercial airlines are also underway."

"Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all assistance to stranded Indian passengers and facilitating their swift travel back home. Any stranded Indian passenger in Sri Lanka can reach out on the Emergency Help Desk No: +94 773727832 or reach out to the Airline counters now operational at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo," it added.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said that under Operation Sagar Bandhu, IAF C-17 airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune. The ongoing operation has tapped into domestic support operations.

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah's devastation. The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo to assist those affected by severe floods.

In a post on X, it said, "Cyclone Ditwah- Ongoing Ops: Even as relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka, the Indian Air Force has simultaneously pressed into domestic support operations. An IAF C-17 has airlifted NDRF teams and equipment from Pune and Vadodara to Chennai, enabling rapid deployment of over 300 NDRF personnel and around 35 tonnes of essential gear." (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
World
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget