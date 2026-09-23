Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deep depression Arnab expected landfall tonight near Kalingapatnam.

Andhra-Odisha coasts brace for intense rainfall, high alerts.

Authorities advise fishermen stay ashore; emergency teams deployed.

West Bengal, Telangana, others also face heavy rains.

Cyclone Arnab Landfall Weather Alert: Cyclone Arnab, currently tracked as a severe deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cross the east coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system's core is likely to make landfall before midnight on Wednesday.

Cyclone Arnab Update

The IMD said, "The system was moving westward at around 12 kmph during the six hours preceding 5:30 am on September 23. At that time, it was located near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 84.7°E, around 70 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It was also about 150 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 150 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 230 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha."

The IMD said the system "is very likely to move west-northwestwards, and cross North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam as a Deep Depression by night of 23rd September 2026."

The Deep Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 23rd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 84.7°E, about 70 km… pic.twitter.com/GIKjomAyTi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 23, 2026

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Odisha Faces Heavy Rain

Southern and coastal parts of Odisha are bearing the impact of the weather system, with districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Khurda and Malkangiri facing intense rainfall. Authorities have issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rain, while schools in several districts have been closed as a precaution.

The IMD recorded significant rainfall across Odisha and neighbouring coastal Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on September 23. Similiguda in Koraput recorded the highest rainfall at 230.2 mm, followed by Jeypore at 161.6 mm. as per reports.

Palasa in Srikakulam received 141.4 mm, while Borigumma in Koraput recorded 138.2 mm. Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur received 138 mm, Sompeta in Srikakulam recorded 134.6 mm, Nandahandi in Nabarangpur saw 128 mm and Balasore received 126.4 mm.

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Andhra On High Alert

Northern coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, remain on high alert as the system approaches the coast. The region is expected to experience intense rainfall, possible flash flooding and squally winds, with gusts reaching up to 75 kmph.

West Bengal is also witnessing heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions due to the system's outer bands, although the state is not expected to face a direct landfall. Fishermen have been advised to remain away from the sea.

The system is also expected to bring heavy rain further inland. Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are under orange alerts, with the possibility of localised flooding over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Emergency response teams, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), have been mobilised to assist with evacuations and tackle waterlogging.

Fishermen Told Stay Ashore

Fishing communities in West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh have been instructed to remain on land until Friday as the weather system moves towards the coast and then inland.

Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the IMD's forecast had indicated that the system could strengthen into a deep depression, rather than a full-fledged cyclone. However, emergency personnel have remained on standby as a precaution.

Arnab Landfall Timing

The system is expected to cross the coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24. The IMD's forecast indicates that the landfall is most likely to occur before midnight.

The expected landfall zone lies along the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast, between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam.