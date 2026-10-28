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English NewsNewsIndiaAndhra CM Seeks Centre’s Help After Cyclone Arnab Assessment; 70,900 Hectares Of Paddy Submerged

Andhra CM Seeks Centre’s Help After Cyclone Arnab Assessment; 70,900 Hectares Of Paddy Submerged

Cyclone Arnab has submerged 70,900 hectares of paddy in Andhra Pradesh, prompting Chandrababu Naidu to seek an early central damage assessment.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andhra CM Naidu requested central aid for cyclone damage.
  • Cyclone Arnab submerged 70,900 hectares paddy, 10,450 horticulture.
  • Over 28,000 evacuated; rescue, relief efforts underway statewide.
  • Power, drinking water restoration prioritized by the state government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the early deployment of a central team to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab across the state. Preliminary estimates indicate that the storm has submerged paddy crops across 70,900 hectares, while horticultural crops across another 10,450 hectares have suffered damage.

In his letter, Naidu highlighted the impact on agriculture, houses, roads and electricity infrastructure, and sought continued assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration work.

The cyclone has affected several coastal districts, with Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalle and Krishna among the worst-hit areas, according to the preliminary assessment.

Over 28,000 People Evacuated From Affected Areas

The state government has deployed 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across 14 districts for rescue and relief operations.

More than 28,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and moved to relief and rehabilitation centres. Naidu said precautionary measures taken by the government had helped prevent loss of life so far.

The preliminary assessment also indicates that around 180 houses have been damaged, while more than 220 trees have fallen on roads, disrupting movement in several locations.

 

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Power Supply Restoration Underway

Heavy rain and strong winds have damaged roads and electricity infrastructure, leaving several coastal areas without power.

Naidu said restoration work was being carried out on a war footing, with the government prioritising the resumption of electricity and drinking water supplies alongside relief operations.

The state control room and State Emergency Operations Centre are functioning continuously to coordinate responses to emergencies and monitor the evolving situation.

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Paddy And Horticultural Crops Suffer Damage

Agriculture has emerged as one of the sectors hit by the cyclone. Preliminary figures show that paddy crops across approximately 70,900 hectares have been submerged following heavy rainfall.

Horticultural crops spread over around 10,450 hectares have also sustained damage, according to the initial information available to the state government.

A detailed assessment will be conducted to establish the full extent of the losses. The state government plans to submit a comprehensive report to the Centre once the assessment is complete.

Naidu Seeks Central Assistance For Relief Work

Naidu has urged the Centre to send a team to Andhra Pradesh at the earliest to evaluate the damage and support the state's response. He has also sought continued assistance from the NDRF and other central agencies in ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The chief minister thanked the Union government for its continued support to the state as authorities work to restore essential services and assess the cyclone's impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the estimated agricultural damage caused by Cyclone Arnab?

Preliminary estimates indicate paddy crops across 70,900 hectares and horticultural crops across 10,450 hectares have been submerged or damaged. A detailed assessment will be conducted.

What has the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requested from the Union government?

CM N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the early deployment of a central team to assess damage and sought continued assistance for relief and restoration work.

What measures has the state government taken in response to the cyclone?

The state government deployed 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams, evacuated over 28,000 people, and is prioritizing the restoration of electricity and drinking water supplies.

Which districts were most affected by Cyclone Arnab?

According to preliminary assessment, coastal districts including Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalle, and Krishna are among the worst-hit areas.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu AMIT SHAH Cyclone Arnab Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Damage
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