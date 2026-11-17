Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Akvan strengthens, eyes Andhra Pradesh landfall November 20.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast across Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.

Andhra, Odisha coasts under orange alert; fishermen warned.

Cyclone Akvan has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and is forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20. The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, with coastal districts placed on alert.

Cyclone Akvan's Track, Landfall And Expected Wind Speed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Akvan on Monday. At 5:30 pm on November 16, the system was located approximately 610 km from Chennai, 660 km from Machilipatnam, 670 km from Visakhapatnam and 790 km from Gopalpur in Odisha.

The weather department expects the storm to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17 and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19, as per reports.

Akvan is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20. Wind speeds during landfall could reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph.

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The IMD's November 17 bulletin stated that the system had remained nearly stationary over the previous nine hours. An Orange Message cyclone alert has been issued for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Tamil Nadu Districts Brace For Heavy Rain, Fishermen Warned

Several districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as the cyclone approaches. Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu are forecast to receive heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph from November 17.

From November 18, heavy rainfall is expected in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Puducherry.

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on November 17 and 20. Rainfall intensity could increase on November 18 and 19, with heavy to very heavy showers forecast at isolated locations, raising the possibility of waterlogging.

The IMD has also advised fishermen from Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea between November 16 and 21.

Andhra Pradesh Faces Third Cyclone In Three Weeks

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for its third cyclone-related weather system in three weeks. Coastal areas are expected to receive rainfall from November 18, while north coastal Andhra Pradesh could witness extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 21 cm on November 19 and 20.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and CEO of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), said the cyclone was moving at 10 kmph. He warned of heavy rainfall from November 18, followed by extremely heavy showers over the next two days.

Residents seeking assistance can contact the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp helpline at 9552300009. Emergency assistance is available through 112, 1070 or 18004250101. Fishermen have also been advised against entering the sea.

Odisha Places Coastal Districts Under Orange Alert

Odisha is also preparing for heavy rainfall, particularly in its southern coastal and adjoining districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “The present cyclone is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni in Andhra Pradesh on the afternoon of November 20. The IMD has forecast that on November 19, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Puri will experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.”

“All three districts have been placed under an orange alert. On November 20, the day of the cyclone’s landfall, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam will be heavily affected by isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, and the IMD has kept all of these districts under an orange alert,” the minister added.